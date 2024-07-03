iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khoobsurat Ltd Company Summary

0.68
(3.03%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Khoobsurat Ltd Summary

Khoobsurat Limited was incorporated on 17th April, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is in to the Business of Trading in Textile Products, Software Products, providing Inter Corporate Deposits, to Corporate Houses and HNIs as well as investing its surplus fund in Equity Market. The Company is carrying trading/ investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market apart from its financing activities.The Company is having its wide presence in Textile Sector since F.Y. 2003-04 and has been established itself in the Textile Market. The Company is one of the leading suppliers/traders in Kolkata and serving to entire state of West Bengal. The Company is in the business of Grey Cloth as well as Synthetic Fabric vide Suiting & Shirting as well as traditional Bengali Sarees.The Company is into the business of herbal wash (dying of Cloth) since F.Y. 2009-10 and has signed an Agreement with Aura Herbal Textile Limited, Ahmedabad, one of the leaders in the field of herbal wash and is having brand value for its products or services. Other areas of operations of Company are as under - Development of Mobile Applications / Computer Software Investment in Shares in Securities Loans Syndication.The Company discontinued its trading activities in textile segment due to imposition of VAT, increase in input cost as well as lower profit margin due to steep competition in 2018.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.