Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Bonus Issue 2. Dividend on Equity Shares 3. To discuss and finalize business strategies for its Goa Breweries business The meeting of Board of Directors held today in regard to the agenda of payment of payment of Dividend & about Bonus Issue as well as to discuss about strategies for its Brewery business at Goa; the Board has approved the followings - 1. Declaration of Bonus Shares & Dividend: The Company after detailed discussion in the matter, has decided NOT to recommend payment of Dividend as well as issue of Bonus Equity Shares, looking to the current geo-political situation as well as on recommendation of Independent Directors of the Company; 2. Business Strategies for Goa Brewery: Board has discussed about the business strategies and progress related to the companys brewery project at SA-22 & SA-23 Cuncolim Industrial Estate, Goa. The Company has also noted that Selectee Brewing Limited (SELECTEE) has received approval from Excise Department of Goa to setup Brewery plant and SELECTEE has paid necessary Fees/Charges to Government of Goa/Excise Department for setting up plant. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 and to consider and if thought fit to delist its Equity Shares from MSEIL Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting for voluntary delisting from MSE (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on June 14 2024m the Company will also consider the proposal of Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) With reference to the above captioned matter, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 14th June 2024 have approved the following agenda :- To Delist its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. This is for the information of Members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Khoobsurat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Right Issue Size and Price Right Entitlement Ratio To Fix Record Date To determine Date of Opening and Closing of Right Issue Taking on Record ALOF & other relevant records Any other matter related to Right Issue KHOOBSURAT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024