To the Members of,

K I C Metaliks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of K I C Metaliks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities section below. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAl") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Annual Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Annual Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Annual Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Annual Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 to 10 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer income tax liabilities disclosed in the balance sheet along with Note 33 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Agarwal Maheswari & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No- 314030E) Dhanpat Ram Agarwal Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No: 051484 Dated: The 24th day of May, 2024 UDIN: 24051484BKGEDT8804

Annexure- A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of K I C Metaliks Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) (a) In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, right-of-use-assets and Intangible Assets.

A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, right-of-use-assets.

B) The Company does not have any intangible assets, so such para is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a programme of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment, Capital work-in-progress and right-of-use-assets to cover all the assets once every three year which in our opinion is reasonable regarding the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any immovable properties (other than lease hold land where the Company is a lessee and lease agreement is duly executed in favour of the lease) as such reporting under clause (i) (c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (prohibition) act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of movable, immovable and current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or stock statements with such banks which are in agreement with the books of account of the Company; (iii) The Company has during the year, not made investments, not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the Company has not provided guarantees or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the companies act, the Company has not granted loans, nor made any investments to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies act, 2013.Therefore reporting under clause (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73, 74, 75 &76 of the act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to rules prescribed the central government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the act, in respect of manufactured goods by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed amount and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Custom Duty, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable. There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following are the statutory dues arrear as at March 31st, 2024 which has not been deposited on account of dispute.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (net of payments) (in lakhs) Amount paid (in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 CENVAT Credit Disallowed 14.34 1.43 FY 2016-17 CESTAT WBSGST Act, 2017 E-waybill 22.50 5.63 FY 2022-23 Appellate Authority, GST

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax act, 1961 (43 of 1961), that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis, prima facie, have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries during the year, as such the para is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries during the year, as such the para is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, as such this para s not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year as such this para s not applicable.

(xi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanation given to us,

(a) We have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the companies act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of companies (audit and auditors) rules, 2014 with the central government, Therefore reporting under clause xi(b) of the order is are not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore reporting under clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards and the companies act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly the reporting on compliance of the provisions of Section 192 of the act under clause (xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(a) of the order is are not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Activities without a valid certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, Therefore reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of the order is are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause (xvi) (c) of the order are not applicable. (d) Based on information and explanation provided by the management, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016), accordingly the provisions of clause (xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not transferred unspent amount to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Act within six months of the expiry of the financial year in pursuant other that ongoing projects under second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) The company does not have any amount remaining unspent, pursuant to any ongoing projects, requiring transfer to special account. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause is included in this report.

Independent Auditors Report

Annexure- B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 ofSection 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal financial Controls over financial reporting of K I C Metaliks Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls over financial Reporting issued by the Institution of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities includes the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Guidance Note on internal financial controls over financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standard of Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribe under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those standard and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedure to obtained audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over the financial reporting and there operating effectiveness. Our audit of the internal financial controls system over the financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system over the financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of Financial Statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, includes the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluation of internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operate effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institution of Chartered Accountants of India.