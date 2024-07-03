SectorSteel
Open₹42.89
Prev. Close₹42.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.2
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹42.39
52 Week's High₹61.5
52 Week's Low₹40.4
Book Value₹51.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.21
P/E238.28
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
19.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
36.88
Reserves
173.06
170.7
152.24
101.26
Net Worth
180.16
177.8
159.34
157.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
550.62
496.06
565.6
288.55
yoy growth (%)
10.99
-12.29
96.01
-7.59
Raw materials
-477.2
-424.14
-500.71
-240.31
As % of sales
86.66
85.5
88.52
83.28
Employee costs
-16.29
-15.72
-12.62
-10.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.67
15.57
20.14
3.38
Depreciation
-8.93
-7.54
-8.16
-8.52
Tax paid
-4.2
-7.31
-9.11
-0.79
Working capital
32.12
25.54
-0.07
-7.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
-12.29
96.01
-7.59
Op profit growth
1.35
-13.39
119.87
3.85
EBIT growth
0.62
-5.5
132.03
37.69
Net profit growth
26.83
-25.18
325.64
244.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
513.85
550.62
496.07
848.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
513.85
550.62
496.07
848.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.44
6.56
5.38
4.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R S Jalan.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Fogla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manjula Poddar
Director (Finance) & CFO
Mukesh Bengani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kanhaiyalal Didwania
Independent Director
Ishita Bose
Independent Director
Rajashri Gosh
Reports by KIC Metaliks Ltd
Summary
KIC Metaliks Ltd.(formerly known as Kajaria Iron Castings Limited) was incorporated in August, 1986. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Pig Iron. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Vill-Raturia, near the city of Durgapur, in West Bengal.The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.Its major products are cast iron manhole covers and cast iron gully gratings and covers. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 (premium : Rs 30). It started the civil construction work project.The Company commissioned its Hot Blast Stove in January, 2007 resulting in fuel efficiency and increasing productivity.During the year 2011-12, the Company commissioned Annular Sinter Plant of capacity 3,36,000 MTPA. The 4.7 MW Waste Heat Recovery based Captive Power Plant was synchronized in Mar12. During the year 2013-14, Company upgraded and enhanced the capacity of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) at Durgapur Plant through modernization cum expansion plan using state of art technology by replacing its major old equipments, as a result of which, the installed annual capacity of the MBF increased from 1,10,000 MT to 1,65,000 MT.The Company undertook expansion projects namely the setting up of Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) system along with Oxygen and Nitrogen Gas Plant at the existing M
The KIC Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIC Metaliks Ltd is ₹151.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KIC Metaliks Ltd is 238.28 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIC Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIC Metaliks Ltd is ₹40.4 and ₹61.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KIC Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.00%, 3 Years at -6.31%, 1 Year at -19.14%, 6 Month at -7.54%, 3 Month at -7.66% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
