KIC Metaliks Ltd Share Price

42.6
(-0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.89
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High61.5
  • Prev. Close42.89
  • Day's Low42.39
  • 52 Wk Low 40.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.2
  • P/E238.28
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value51.03
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KIC Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

42.89

Prev. Close

42.89

Turnover(Lac.)

1.2

Day's High

44

Day's Low

42.39

52 Week's High

61.5

52 Week's Low

40.4

Book Value

51.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.21

P/E

238.28

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

KIC Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

KIC Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

KIC Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.18%

Non-Promoter- 33.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KIC Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.1

7.1

7.1

19.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

36.88

Reserves

173.06

170.7

152.24

101.26

Net Worth

180.16

177.8

159.34

157.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

550.62

496.06

565.6

288.55

yoy growth (%)

10.99

-12.29

96.01

-7.59

Raw materials

-477.2

-424.14

-500.71

-240.31

As % of sales

86.66

85.5

88.52

83.28

Employee costs

-16.29

-15.72

-12.62

-10.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.67

15.57

20.14

3.38

Depreciation

-8.93

-7.54

-8.16

-8.52

Tax paid

-4.2

-7.31

-9.11

-0.79

Working capital

32.12

25.54

-0.07

-7.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

-12.29

96.01

-7.59

Op profit growth

1.35

-13.39

119.87

3.85

EBIT growth

0.62

-5.5

132.03

37.69

Net profit growth

26.83

-25.18

325.64

244.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

513.85

550.62

496.07

848.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

513.85

550.62

496.07

848.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.44

6.56

5.38

4.89

View Annually Results

KIC Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KIC Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R S Jalan.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Fogla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manjula Poddar

Director (Finance) & CFO

Mukesh Bengani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kanhaiyalal Didwania

Independent Director

Ishita Bose

Independent Director

Rajashri Gosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KIC Metaliks Ltd

Summary

KIC Metaliks Ltd.(formerly known as Kajaria Iron Castings Limited) was incorporated in August, 1986. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Pig Iron. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Vill-Raturia, near the city of Durgapur, in West Bengal.The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.Its major products are cast iron manhole covers and cast iron gully gratings and covers. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 (premium : Rs 30). It started the civil construction work project.The Company commissioned its Hot Blast Stove in January, 2007 resulting in fuel efficiency and increasing productivity.During the year 2011-12, the Company commissioned Annular Sinter Plant of capacity 3,36,000 MTPA. The 4.7 MW Waste Heat Recovery based Captive Power Plant was synchronized in Mar12. During the year 2013-14, Company upgraded and enhanced the capacity of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) at Durgapur Plant through modernization cum expansion plan using state of art technology by replacing its major old equipments, as a result of which, the installed annual capacity of the MBF increased from 1,10,000 MT to 1,65,000 MT.The Company undertook expansion projects namely the setting up of Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) system along with Oxygen and Nitrogen Gas Plant at the existing M
Company FAQs

What is the KIC Metaliks Ltd share price today?

The KIC Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of KIC Metaliks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIC Metaliks Ltd is ₹151.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KIC Metaliks Ltd is 238.28 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KIC Metaliks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIC Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIC Metaliks Ltd is ₹40.4 and ₹61.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KIC Metaliks Ltd?

KIC Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.00%, 3 Years at -6.31%, 1 Year at -19.14%, 6 Month at -7.54%, 3 Month at -7.66% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KIC Metaliks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KIC Metaliks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

