KIC Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.67
15.57
20.14
3.38
Depreciation
-8.93
-7.54
-8.16
-8.52
Tax paid
-4.2
-7.31
-9.11
-0.79
Working capital
32.12
25.54
-0.07
-7.69
Other operating items
Operating
33.64
26.24
2.78
-13.62
Capital expenditure
92.39
0.37
3.36
-70.59
Free cash flow
126.03
26.61
6.14
-84.21
Equity raised
208.53
162.28
134.55
42.57
Investing
0
0.05
0
0
Financing
60.27
86.04
93.48
111.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
394.84
274.99
234.18
69.58
