iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIC Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.61
(-2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

KIC Metaliks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.67

15.57

20.14

3.38

Depreciation

-8.93

-7.54

-8.16

-8.52

Tax paid

-4.2

-7.31

-9.11

-0.79

Working capital

32.12

25.54

-0.07

-7.69

Other operating items

Operating

33.64

26.24

2.78

-13.62

Capital expenditure

92.39

0.37

3.36

-70.59

Free cash flow

126.03

26.61

6.14

-84.21

Equity raised

208.53

162.28

134.55

42.57

Investing

0

0.05

0

0

Financing

60.27

86.04

93.48

111.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

394.84

274.99

234.18

69.58

KIC Metaliks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.