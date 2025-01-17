Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
Op profit growth
1.43
EBIT growth
0.71
Net profit growth
27.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.96
5.43
EBIT margin
4.53
4.99
Net profit margin
1.9
1.65
RoCE
9.51
RoNW
1.73
RoA
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.95
2.32
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.42
0.19
Book value per share
44.37
40.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.57
12.93
P/CEPS
65.74
156.57
P/B
0.83
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
5.38
5.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-28.66
-47.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.32
Inventory days
80.03
Creditor days
-62.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.42
-2.68
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
3.01
2.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.66
-85.5
Employee costs
-2.95
-3.16
Other costs
-5.4
-5.89
