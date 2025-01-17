iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIC Metaliks Ltd Key Ratios

38.85
(-4.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

Op profit growth

1.43

EBIT growth

0.71

Net profit growth

27.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.96

5.43

EBIT margin

4.53

4.99

Net profit margin

1.9

1.65

RoCE

9.51

RoNW

1.73

RoA

0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.95

2.32

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.42

0.19

Book value per share

44.37

40.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.57

12.93

P/CEPS

65.74

156.57

P/B

0.83

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

5.38

5.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-28.66

-47.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.32

Inventory days

80.03

Creditor days

-62.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.42

-2.68

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

3.01

2.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.66

-85.5

Employee costs

-2.95

-3.16

Other costs

-5.4

-5.89

KIC Metaliks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.