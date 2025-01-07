Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
550.62
496.06
565.6
288.55
yoy growth (%)
10.99
-12.29
96.01
-7.59
Raw materials
-477.2
-424.14
-500.71
-240.31
As % of sales
86.66
85.5
88.52
83.28
Employee costs
-16.29
-15.72
-12.62
-10.41
As % of sales
2.95
3.16
2.23
3.61
Other costs
-29.76
-29.21
-21.1
-23.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.4
5.88
3.73
8.19
Operating profit
27.35
26.98
31.16
14.17
OPM
4.96
5.44
5.5
4.91
Depreciation
-8.93
-7.54
-8.16
-8.52
Interest expense
-10.3
-9.25
-6.12
-7.93
Other income
6.56
5.38
3.27
5.67
Profit before tax
14.67
15.57
20.14
3.38
Taxes
-4.2
-7.31
-9.11
-0.79
Tax rate
-28.66
-47
-45.23
-23.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.46
8.25
11.03
2.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.46
8.25
11.03
2.59
yoy growth (%)
26.83
-25.18
325.64
244.81
NPM
1.9
1.66
1.95
0.89
