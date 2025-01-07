iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIC Metaliks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.27
(1.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:35:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

550.62

496.06

565.6

288.55

yoy growth (%)

10.99

-12.29

96.01

-7.59

Raw materials

-477.2

-424.14

-500.71

-240.31

As % of sales

86.66

85.5

88.52

83.28

Employee costs

-16.29

-15.72

-12.62

-10.41

As % of sales

2.95

3.16

2.23

3.61

Other costs

-29.76

-29.21

-21.1

-23.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.4

5.88

3.73

8.19

Operating profit

27.35

26.98

31.16

14.17

OPM

4.96

5.44

5.5

4.91

Depreciation

-8.93

-7.54

-8.16

-8.52

Interest expense

-10.3

-9.25

-6.12

-7.93

Other income

6.56

5.38

3.27

5.67

Profit before tax

14.67

15.57

20.14

3.38

Taxes

-4.2

-7.31

-9.11

-0.79

Tax rate

-28.66

-47

-45.23

-23.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.46

8.25

11.03

2.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.46

8.25

11.03

2.59

yoy growth (%)

26.83

-25.18

325.64

244.81

NPM

1.9

1.66

1.95

0.89

KIC Metaliks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.