KIC Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
19.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
36.88
Reserves
173.06
170.7
152.24
101.26
Net Worth
180.16
177.8
159.34
157.54
Minority Interest
Debt
129.89
128.25
156.06
93.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.36
34.1
27.88
27.39
Total Liabilities
343.41
340.15
343.28
278.59
Fixed Assets
191.22
203.67
207.51
189.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.85
2.58
4.72
11.72
Networking Capital
145.14
130.9
128.7
65.94
Inventories
209.85
161.81
82.51
104.13
Inventory Days
69.02
Sundry Debtors
7.45
2.15
1.44
8.17
Debtor Days
5.41
Other Current Assets
12.33
26.68
98
102.27
Sundry Creditors
-63.71
-22.41
-11.37
-60.5
Creditor Days
40.1
Other Current Liabilities
-20.78
-37.33
-41.88
-88.13
Cash
4.18
2.99
2.34
11.23
Total Assets
343.39
340.14
343.27
278.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.