iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIC Metaliks Ltd Half Yearly Results

42.25
(-1.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

220.58

293.27

381.32

169.3

259.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

220.58

293.27

381.32

169.3

259.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.57

1.87

3.26

3.3

1.54

Total Income

243.15

295.15

384.58

172.61

260.84

Total Expenditure

199.93

249.95

348.68

174.59

250.45

PBIDT

43.23

45.2

35.9

-1.98

10.38

Interest

12.55

6.41

6.87

3.44

5.87

PBDT

30.68

38.79

29.03

-5.42

4.52

Depreciation

5.85

5.97

5.21

3.73

3.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.55

5.96

3.02

0

0.76

Deferred Tax

2.13

5.34

4.49

-3.31

0.6

Reported Profit After Tax

17.16

21.52

16.3

-5.84

-0.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.16

21.52

16.3

-5.84

-0.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.16

21.52

16.3

-5.84

-0.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.83

6.06

4.59

-1.65

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.59

15.41

9.41

-1.16

4

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.77

7.33

4.27

-3.44

-0.23

KIC Metaliks: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KIC Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.