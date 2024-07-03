KIC Metaliks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
220.58
293.27
381.32
169.3
259.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
220.58
293.27
381.32
169.3
259.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.57
1.87
3.26
3.3
1.54
Total Income
243.15
295.15
384.58
172.61
260.84
Total Expenditure
199.93
249.95
348.68
174.59
250.45
PBIDT
43.23
45.2
35.9
-1.98
10.38
Interest
12.55
6.41
6.87
3.44
5.87
PBDT
30.68
38.79
29.03
-5.42
4.52
Depreciation
5.85
5.97
5.21
3.73
3.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.55
5.96
3.02
0
0.76
Deferred Tax
2.13
5.34
4.49
-3.31
0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
17.16
21.52
16.3
-5.84
-0.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.16
21.52
16.3
-5.84
-0.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.16
21.52
16.3
-5.84
-0.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.83
6.06
4.59
-1.65
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.59
15.41
9.41
-1.16
4
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.77
7.33
4.27
-3.44
-0.23
