KIC Metaliks Ltd Summary

KIC Metaliks Ltd.(formerly known as Kajaria Iron Castings Limited) was incorporated in August, 1986. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of Pig Iron. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Vill-Raturia, near the city of Durgapur, in West Bengal.The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.Its major products are cast iron manhole covers and cast iron gully gratings and covers. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.94 (premium : Rs 30). It started the civil construction work project.The Company commissioned its Hot Blast Stove in January, 2007 resulting in fuel efficiency and increasing productivity.During the year 2011-12, the Company commissioned Annular Sinter Plant of capacity 3,36,000 MTPA. The 4.7 MW Waste Heat Recovery based Captive Power Plant was synchronized in Mar12. During the year 2013-14, Company upgraded and enhanced the capacity of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) at Durgapur Plant through modernization cum expansion plan using state of art technology by replacing its major old equipments, as a result of which, the installed annual capacity of the MBF increased from 1,10,000 MT to 1,65,000 MT.The Company undertook expansion projects namely the setting up of Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) system along with Oxygen and Nitrogen Gas Plant at the existing MBF site and also a second 25 m2 Annular Sinter Plant during the year 2019-20. K I C Metaliks Limited was formed a wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of KIC Minerals Private Limited on November 15, 2019.During the year 2020-21, the Company commissioned a Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) system for the existing Mini Blast Furnace (MBF), an Oxygen plant and a 25m2 Annular Sinter Plant in Q2 of FY 2020-21 both for increasing hot metal production capacity from 1,65,000 MTPA to 2,35,000 MTPA as well as for reduction in hot metal cost. During the year 2022-23, the Company reported a hot metal production of 1,61,857 MT.