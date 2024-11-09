KIC METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office at Sir RNM House 3B Lal Bazar Street 4th Floor Room No. 2 Kolkata - 700 001 on Monday February 12th 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12, 2024, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 5:26 pm. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following : 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. The Limited Review Report as given by M/s. Agarwal Maheswari & Co. (Chartered Accountants), Statutory Auditors of the Company relating to the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)