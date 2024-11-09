|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|KIC METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY FINANACIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER QUARTER 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting on Unaudited Financial Result of the Company Held on 9th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|KIC METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ADOPTION OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE 2024 QUARTER. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|KIC METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24.04.2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015. APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 APPOINTMENT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|KIC METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office at Sir RNM House 3B Lal Bazar Street 4th Floor Room No. 2 Kolkata - 700 001 on Monday February 12th 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12, 2024, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 5:26 pm. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following : 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. The Limited Review Report as given by M/s. Agarwal Maheswari & Co. (Chartered Accountants), Statutory Auditors of the Company relating to the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
