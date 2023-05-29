To the Members of

Kings Infra Ventures Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Kings Infra Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Ind AS) Rules,2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report..

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance/conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• -Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. The remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, as amended;

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 37.8 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 37.8 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

vi. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence, the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Elias George & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000801S

Date: 29/05/2023 Place:Kochi

Vaibhav T Ved

Partner

Membership No: 235912

UDIN: 23235912BGVQJL9831

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Kings Infra Ventures Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.

We report that:

i. a) (A) In our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) In our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets

b) As explained to us, there is a regular program of physical verification of Property,

Plant and Equipment, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. During the year, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of accounts of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such physical verification of stock is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of accounts of the Company examined by us no discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verification.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act,

2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable. Accordingly paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. As per the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii. a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts and records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. However, the company has not paid its Advance Tax liability under section 207 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for any of the instalments. As of 31st March 2023, total unpaid Advance Tax liability works out to Rs.2, 02,13,354/- According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, in case of dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amount involved and the forum where the dispute is pending is as follows

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9,28,420 1,99,080 1,23,990 AY 2013-14 AY 2014-15 AY 2017-18 High Court of Kerala On account of dispute regarding unabsorbed depreciation for AY 1999-2000 to AY 2009-10

According to the information and explanations are given to us, there are no material dues of Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, service tax, the duty of customs, the duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no instances of any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

a) In our opinion and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the monies raised by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have prima facie been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully/partly/optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b)We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid CoR during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) are not applicable to the company.

For Elias George & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000801S

Vaibhav T Ved

Partner

Membership No: 235912 UDIN:232 35912BGVQJL9831

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Kings Infra Ventures Limited on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kings Infra Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Elias George & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000801S

Vaibhav T Ved Partner

Place: Kochi Membership No: 235912

Date: 29/05/2023 UDIN:

For Elias George & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000801S

Vaibhav T Ved

Partner

Place: Kochi Membership No: 235912

Date: 29/05/2023 UDIN: 23235912BGVQJL9831