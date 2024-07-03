iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Share Price

155.75
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.95
  • Day's High164.95
  • 52 Wk High236.8
  • Prev. Close164.6
  • Day's Low153
  • 52 Wk Low 130
  • Turnover (lac)47.23
  • P/E41.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.24
  • EPS4.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)381.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

164.95

Prev. Close

164.6

Turnover(Lac.)

47.23

Day's High

164.95

Day's Low

153

52 Week's High

236.8

52 Week's Low

130

Book Value

26.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

381.67

P/E

41.05

EPS

4.01

Divi. Yield

0

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.78%

Non-Promoter- 31.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

23.51

23.51

23.51

23.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.48

6.67

3.7

2.28

Net Worth

35.99

30.18

27.21

25.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

37.98

33.14

33.51

9.58

yoy growth (%)

14.61

-1.11

249.83

1.82

Raw materials

-31.12

-27.86

-28.22

-6.96

As % of sales

81.94

84.06

84.22

72.72

Employee costs

-0.73

-1.05

-0.8

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.93

0.85

1.86

0.82

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.46

-0.68

-0.21

Working capital

-10.77

0.07

8.88

0.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.61

-1.11

249.83

1.82

Op profit growth

54.59

1.93

122.6

44.6

EBIT growth

28.19

17.81

115.89

45.97

Net profit growth

268.15

-67.2

96.73

60.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

90.41

60.89

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

90.41

60.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.35

View Annually Results

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kings Infra Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shaji Baby John

Whole-time Director

Balagopalan Veliyath

Joint Managing Director

Baby John Shaji

Independent Director

Jyothi Maniyamma Vazhappillil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nanditha T

Independent Director

Vinay Thirunilath

Independent Director

Seni Prabhakaran

Independent Director

Issac P John

Non Executive Director

Tharayil Pius Jolly

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kings Infra Ventures Ltd

Summary

Kings Infra Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1987. The Company is engaged in the field of land banking and creating infrastructure for projects in key sectors of integrated life spaces, lifespaces, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, healthcare, education and clean energy. It is also engaged in the business of developing infrastructure for aquaculture and seafood. The company is also interested in processing and export of aquaculture and seafood products.The Company completed proof of concepts 1 and 2 with NEC corporation Japan to develop Precision aquaculture using AI, IOT, Machine learning and automation in 2022. The Company also formed two new subsidiaries, namely Kings SISTA360 Solutions Private Limited and Kings Maritech Eco Park Limited.The Company has come out with a new technology driven business model, equipping farmers for a sustainable aquaculture production with a perception for doubling the aqua farmers income. Kings Infra, has signed a pact with Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu for a collaborative project to develop standardised pond based culture technique for commercially important marine species. The project focus to help the small and marginal farmers by helping them to adopt sustainable aquaculture practices, based on the model developed by the collaborative project between Kings Infra and TNJFU.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kings Infra Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Kings Infra Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is ₹381.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is 41.05 and 6.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kings Infra Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is ₹130 and ₹236.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd?

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.30%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at -10.81%, 6 Month at 3.75%, 3 Month at 8.79% and 1 Month at 14.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kings Infra Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.