SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹164.95
Prev. Close₹164.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.23
Day's High₹164.95
Day's Low₹153
52 Week's High₹236.8
52 Week's Low₹130
Book Value₹26.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)381.67
P/E41.05
EPS4.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23.51
23.51
23.51
23.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.48
6.67
3.7
2.28
Net Worth
35.99
30.18
27.21
25.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.98
33.14
33.51
9.58
yoy growth (%)
14.61
-1.11
249.83
1.82
Raw materials
-31.12
-27.86
-28.22
-6.96
As % of sales
81.94
84.06
84.22
72.72
Employee costs
-0.73
-1.05
-0.8
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.93
0.85
1.86
0.82
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.46
-0.68
-0.21
Working capital
-10.77
0.07
8.88
0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.61
-1.11
249.83
1.82
Op profit growth
54.59
1.93
122.6
44.6
EBIT growth
28.19
17.81
115.89
45.97
Net profit growth
268.15
-67.2
96.73
60.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
90.41
60.89
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
90.41
60.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shaji Baby John
Whole-time Director
Balagopalan Veliyath
Joint Managing Director
Baby John Shaji
Independent Director
Jyothi Maniyamma Vazhappillil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nanditha T
Independent Director
Vinay Thirunilath
Independent Director
Seni Prabhakaran
Independent Director
Issac P John
Non Executive Director
Tharayil Pius Jolly
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
Summary
Kings Infra Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1987. The Company is engaged in the field of land banking and creating infrastructure for projects in key sectors of integrated life spaces, lifespaces, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, healthcare, education and clean energy. It is also engaged in the business of developing infrastructure for aquaculture and seafood. The company is also interested in processing and export of aquaculture and seafood products.The Company completed proof of concepts 1 and 2 with NEC corporation Japan to develop Precision aquaculture using AI, IOT, Machine learning and automation in 2022. The Company also formed two new subsidiaries, namely Kings SISTA360 Solutions Private Limited and Kings Maritech Eco Park Limited.The Company has come out with a new technology driven business model, equipping farmers for a sustainable aquaculture production with a perception for doubling the aqua farmers income. Kings Infra, has signed a pact with Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu for a collaborative project to develop standardised pond based culture technique for commercially important marine species. The project focus to help the small and marginal farmers by helping them to adopt sustainable aquaculture practices, based on the model developed by the collaborative project between Kings Infra and TNJFU.
The Kings Infra Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is ₹381.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is 41.05 and 6.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kings Infra Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kings Infra Ventures Ltd is ₹130 and ₹236.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.30%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at -10.81%, 6 Month at 3.75%, 3 Month at 8.79% and 1 Month at 14.54%.
