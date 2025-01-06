iifl-logo-icon 1
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.75
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Kings Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.93

0.85

1.86

0.82

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.46

-0.68

-0.21

Working capital

-10.77

0.07

8.88

0.34

Other operating items

Operating

-9.51

0.4

10

0.9

Capital expenditure

19.91

0.34

0.14

0.04

Free cash flow

10.39

0.74

10.14

0.94

Equity raised

4.55

3.78

1.41

0.21

Investing

0.01

0

0.01

-0.49

Financing

16

9.13

16.89

10.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.95

13.65

28.46

10.87

