Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.93
0.85
1.86
0.82
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.46
-0.68
-0.21
Working capital
-10.77
0.07
8.88
0.34
Other operating items
Operating
-9.51
0.4
10
0.9
Capital expenditure
19.91
0.34
0.14
0.04
Free cash flow
10.39
0.74
10.14
0.94
Equity raised
4.55
3.78
1.41
0.21
Investing
0.01
0
0.01
-0.49
Financing
16
9.13
16.89
10.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.95
13.65
28.46
10.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.