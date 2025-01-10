Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23.51
23.51
23.51
23.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.48
6.67
3.7
2.28
Net Worth
35.99
30.18
27.21
25.79
Minority Interest
Debt
29.32
22.56
23.12
15.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.31
52.74
50.33
41.29
Fixed Assets
20.9
20.79
21.6
1.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.03
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
43.67
31.46
27.98
39.32
Inventories
21.53
18.91
18.17
33.91
Inventory Days
174.59
373.46
Sundry Debtors
15.63
6.64
8.01
4.75
Debtor Days
76.96
52.31
Other Current Assets
12.42
9.94
5.88
5.14
Sundry Creditors
-1.75
-0.9
-1.08
-1.43
Creditor Days
10.37
15.74
Other Current Liabilities
-4.16
-3.13
-3
-3.05
Cash
0.62
0.39
0.67
0.04
Total Assets
65.32
52.72
50.34
41.3
