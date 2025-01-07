iifl-logo-icon 1
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150
(-3.38%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

37.98

33.14

33.51

9.58

yoy growth (%)

14.61

-1.11

249.83

1.82

Raw materials

-31.12

-27.86

-28.22

-6.96

As % of sales

81.94

84.06

84.22

72.72

Employee costs

-0.73

-1.05

-0.8

-0.5

As % of sales

1.93

3.18

2.41

5.32

Other costs

-2.1

-1.62

-1.92

-0.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.52

4.89

5.74

9.97

Operating profit

4.02

2.6

2.55

1.14

OPM

10.59

7.85

7.62

11.97

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

-2

-2.21

-0.73

-0.38

Other income

0.07

0.51

0.1

0.09

Profit before tax

1.93

0.85

1.86

0.82

Taxes

-0.5

-0.46

-0.68

-0.21

Tax rate

-26.05

-54.72

-36.57

-26.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.42

0.38

1.18

0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.42

0.38

1.18

0.6

yoy growth (%)

268.15

-67.2

96.73

60.92

NPM

3.75

1.17

3.52

6.27

