|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.98
33.14
33.51
9.58
yoy growth (%)
14.61
-1.11
249.83
1.82
Raw materials
-31.12
-27.86
-28.22
-6.96
As % of sales
81.94
84.06
84.22
72.72
Employee costs
-0.73
-1.05
-0.8
-0.5
As % of sales
1.93
3.18
2.41
5.32
Other costs
-2.1
-1.62
-1.92
-0.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.52
4.89
5.74
9.97
Operating profit
4.02
2.6
2.55
1.14
OPM
10.59
7.85
7.62
11.97
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
-2
-2.21
-0.73
-0.38
Other income
0.07
0.51
0.1
0.09
Profit before tax
1.93
0.85
1.86
0.82
Taxes
-0.5
-0.46
-0.68
-0.21
Tax rate
-26.05
-54.72
-36.57
-26.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.42
0.38
1.18
0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.42
0.38
1.18
0.6
yoy growth (%)
268.15
-67.2
96.73
60.92
NPM
3.75
1.17
3.52
6.27
