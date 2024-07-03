Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Summary

Kings Infra Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1987. The Company is engaged in the field of land banking and creating infrastructure for projects in key sectors of integrated life spaces, lifespaces, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, healthcare, education and clean energy. It is also engaged in the business of developing infrastructure for aquaculture and seafood. The company is also interested in processing and export of aquaculture and seafood products.The Company completed proof of concepts 1 and 2 with NEC corporation Japan to develop Precision aquaculture using AI, IOT, Machine learning and automation in 2022. The Company also formed two new subsidiaries, namely Kings SISTA360 Solutions Private Limited and Kings Maritech Eco Park Limited.The Company has come out with a new technology driven business model, equipping farmers for a sustainable aquaculture production with a perception for doubling the aqua farmers income. Kings Infra, has signed a pact with Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu for a collaborative project to develop standardised pond based culture technique for commercially important marine species. The project focus to help the small and marginal farmers by helping them to adopt sustainable aquaculture practices, based on the model developed by the collaborative project between Kings Infra and TNJFU.