The Directors have the pleasure of submitting their 35th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company audited Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2023 along with comparative Financial Statements for the financial year 2021-22.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (Standalone)

Particulars 2022-23 (In Rs.) 2021-22 (In Rs.) Revenue from Operations 608,901,876.00 398,118,000.00 Other Income 3,505,976.47 13,126,000.00 Total Revenue 612,407,852.47 411,244,000.00 Total Expense 534,458,532.11 370,921,000.00 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 106,696,206.55 64,196,000.00 Finance Cost 25,986,865.04 21,227,000.00 Depreciation and Amortization 2,760,021.15 2,646,000.00 Profit (Loss) before Tax 77,949,320.36 40,323,000.00 Profit (Loss) after Tax 57,947,191.36 29,596,000.00 Other comprehensive income/ (loss) (net of tax expenses) 171,674.34 83,008-84 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period 58,118,865.70 29,596,000.00

Particulars 2022-23(In Rs.) 2021-22(In Rs.) Revenue from Operations 608,901,876.00 - Other Income 3,505,976.47 - Total Revenue 612,407,852.47 - Total expense 535,182,869.21 - Profit before Interest, Depreciation, and Tax 105,972,453.55 - Finance Cost 25,987,449.14 - Depreciation and Amortisation 2,760,021.15 - Profit (Loss) before Tax 77,224,983.26 - Profit (Loss) after Tax 57,222,627.26 - Other comprehensive income/ (loss) (net of tax expenses) 171,674.34 - Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period 57,695,105.49 -

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the financial year 2022-23 the total turnover of your Company stood at Rs. 608,901,876.00/-. Your Company witnessed an increase of 52.95% in turnover from that of the previous year. Revenue from operations for financial year March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 608,901,876.00/-There is an increase in the total revenue by Rs.21,45,04,940.14/- from that of the previous year. After providing for depreciation and amortisation of Rs.2,760,021.15/- the total comprehensive income of the Company for the period is Rs.58,118,865.70/-

The Management Discussion and Analysis Section focuses on your Companys strategies for growth and the performance review of the businesses/operations in depth.

There were no material changes and commitments to affect the financial position of the Company in between the end of the financial year on 31.03.2023 and the date of this report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

It is to be noted that no amount was transferred to the reserves during the financial year ending 31st March 2023.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors do not recommend payment of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023.

DEPOSITS

You would be delighted to notice that your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as of the date of the balance sheet.

UNSECURED LOAN FROM DIRECTORS & PROMOTERS

The details of unsecured loan(s) from Directors of the Company for the period under review are as follows;

Sl. No Name of the Director 2022-23 2021-22 Additions/ Reductions 1 Shaji Baby John 27411521.95 27358727.95 52794 2 Baby John Shaji 0 0 0 3 Rita Shaji John 6322888.76 6322888.76 0 Total 33734410.71 33681616.71

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES & ASSOCIATES

Except Kings Maritech Ecopark Limited & Kings SISTA360 Private Limited that your Company does not have any subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134 (3) and (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:-

(a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, your Company has followed applicable accounting standards and it is also important to note that there have been no material departures.

(b) The Board was consistent enough to select and apply such accounting policies that they allowed it to make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit it earned for that year.

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to safeguard the assets of your Company and to prevent and detect any fraud and other type of irregularities.

(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) They had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were not only adequate but they were also in effective operation.

(f) They devised proper systems that were adequate and effectively operational to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Baby John Shaji, Joint Managing Director, Mr. Balagopalan Veliyath, Whole time Director Mr. Lalbert Aylasilisi, Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Nanditha T, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The term of appointment of Mr. Shaji Baby John, expired on 31st May, 2020. He was reappointed by the Board of Directors for 5 years with effect from 1stJune, 2020.

Mr.Chundezham Karunakara Panicker Gopalan Nair, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director has been resigned from the Company w.e.f 14.11.2022

Consequent to the resignation of Mr. Chundezham Karunkara Panicker Gopalan Nair based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. TharayilPius Jolly(DIN:) as an Additional Director w.e.f 14.11.2022. The Board, based on the recommendation of the NRC, also approved the appointment of Mr. Tharayil Pius Jolly as an Non-Executive NonIndependent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of Members as special resolution passed by the way of Postal Ballot.

Further no other director was appointed nor anyone retired or resigned during the financial year 2022-23.

The Board further considered the declarations given by independent directors under Section 149 (6) and the Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration that include criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director. The Board besides making a self-evaluation of its performance also went into the performance showcased by its committees and individual directors. No Director was disqualified under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year i.e. 31 March. 2023

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Five (5) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. Details of Board meetings are included in Corporate Governance Report.

STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. Elias George and Co, Chartered Accountants (FR No. 000801S), Kochi, were appointed as the Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on September 28,2022 to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years. Necessary certificate has been obtained from the Auditors as per Section 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors observations are suitably explained in notes to the accounts and are self-explanatory.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Pursuant to provisions of section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit during the period under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Ms. Sindhuja Porselvam, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of your Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2022-23. The secretarial audit report on the compliance of the applicable Acts, Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Listing Agreement, Standards etc. as stipulated by Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 forms part of this report as Annexure - A. The findings of the audit have been satisfactory.

PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING

About 28.31% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company is held by the public shareholders. The category-wise shareholdings are reported in the "Extract of Annual Return" forming part of the annual report.

LISTING AND DEMATERIALISATION

The equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Shareholders are requested to convert their holdings to dematerialized form to derive its benefits by availing the demat facility provided by NSDL and CDSL at the earliest. It would be valid to note that effecting transfer in Physical Form is not allowed from December 5, 2018.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) pursuant to Section 92 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure - B.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to the composition of the audit committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with related parties during the year under review are on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related-party-transactions which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

The Company did not enter into any other contract/ arrangement/transaction with related parties that could be considered material as per Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges during the reporting period. Other the transactions for which approvals were sought for, the Company also did not make any related-party-transactions that are materially significant with promoters, directors, key managerial personnel or other designated persons, during the year. Accordingly, AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

There were no transactions with any person or entity belonging to the promoter/promoter group relating which hold(s) 10% or more shareholding in the Company.

The Board of Directors, as recommended by the Audit Committee, has adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the Rules thereunder and the Listing Agreement. This Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company. There has been no change in the policy since the last fiscal year.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGEE;: INFLOW & OUTFLOW J

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3)(m) & Rule 8 (3)(A) of Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014 the details of energy conservation, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo have been given below.

(a ) Conservation of ener g y &Technolo g y absorption:

Your Company continues its efforts to improve energy conservation and utilization most efficiently to nurture and preserve the environment and to exploit all its avenues to adopt latest technology in its operations by resorting to sustainable business practices that are globally acceptable.

(b ) Forei g n exchange earnin g s and Outgo:

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year:

The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: NA.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pursuant to listing agreement with Stock Exchanges, report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors statement on its compliance and Management Discussion and Analysis has been included in this Annual Report as separate annexure.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Our company stands among the pioneers in the seafood and aquaculture industry in the nation. Surging ahead in the field, the company has entered into numerous partnerships and agreements with institutions and market players.

Kings Infra has signed a pact with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology for developing ready to eat and ready to serve fish products by adopting steam or water immersion technology capable of achieving very long shelf life under normal room temperature without using any chemical additives or preservatives in accordance with the stipulations of the US FDA and other regulatory. Hence the improved process requires less chemical use. We have also entered into an agreement with CIFT for licencing a new technology for production of Chitin and Chitosan from shrimp shell that is normally a waste product generated from the processing of shrimps. The new processes improve the chitin and chitosan quality and incur less cost for the process. The protein separated can be used for many products including feed and other bio active molecules. The innovative project would also help in providing an opportunity for optimising ingredients, processing and heating conditions of the region-specific ethnic dishes. These developments are in line with the companys vision of building a fully integrated, zero waste, sustainable food producer.

Kings Infra, renowned for its pioneering contributions to semi-intensive aquaculture farming in India, has stood as a prominent figure in marine product processing and export for the past four decades. Venturing into the retail consumer market marks yet another significant milestone in the companys illustrious four-decade journey. King Fresh Seafood represents the yet another stride in Kings Infras comprehensive vision of evolving into a farm-to-fork enterprise, implemented gradually and systematically.

Our company has entered into MoU with Atomes Group to advance and promote antibiotic-free, sustainable, and traceable aquaculture practices within the country. The deal between the two companies will enable antibiotic-free aquaculture products which will enable better access and acceptability of the aquaculture products in the international market.

The company, after stabilising its proprietary aquaculture technologies is presently focussing to build a sustainable and traceable supply chain so that the companys products can be placed higher in the value chain. These strategies have attracted in getting reputed International companies like Shanghai RSF Trading Company for Kings RISHIFU brand and JH&Co for the US market entry, associated with Kings Infra which will improve the top line and bottom line of the business exponentially.

These initiatives have propelled Kings Infra to secure a steadfast position in the market. The company is now poised to take further strides, aiming not only to sustain but also to enhance its market presence and recognition.

PERSONNEL

None of the employees is in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limit laid down under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company and Directors are annexed as Annexure - G and forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the financial year 2022-2023 the Company does not come within the purview of Corporate Social Responsibility.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to the provision of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report matters concerning unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct.

ISSUE OF SECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolutions dated 14th February, 2020 and 30th May 2020 approved the issue of secured redeemable non-convertible Debentures (NCD) of Rs.1000/- each aggregating to Rs.25,00,00,000 on a private placement basis for meeting its ongoing funding requirements for expansion. The issue is secured by creating sufficient charge on Companys 26 Crore valued property situated at Rayimel Desom, Puthuvassery Kara, Chengamandu Village, Aluva Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala in favor of Debenture Trustee M/s. Vistra ITCL Limited.

Due to the difficulties investors faced due to COVID-19, the Company extended the issue until 31.03.2022. The issue closed on 31.03.2022, with a total subscription of Rs. 9,84,72000/- (Rupees Nine Crores Eighty Four Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand only).

In order to further expand its aquaculture division, the company may offer NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) to identified investors, subject to necessary approvals and consents. Accordingly, it is obtained the consent of debenture holders of the Company in order to partially release property valued at Rs.12.5 Crore out of a total property valued at Rs 25 Crore mortgaged in favour of Debenture Trustee M/s Vistra ITCL (India) Limited. The Company had issued 91765 debentures with a face value of Rs.1000/- aggregating to Rs.9,17,65,000/- on 22.08.2023.

The Company has consistently maintained adequate security coverage, has maintained regular payment of interest and principal, and the partial release of assets of the Company shall not adversely affect debenture holders interests. A credit rating of IVR B + /stable has been assigned to the Company by CRISIL Ratings Limited.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The details of Risk Management Policy are included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, which form part of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, which form part of this report.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The remuneration paid to the directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification (s) or re-enactment for time being in force) .

The salient aspects covered in the Nomination and Remuneration policy have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report. The full policy is available at on the website of the Company at web link http://www.kin g sinfra.com/policies.html .

The statement containing the details required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended by Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 is attached as Annexure C which forms part of this Report.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company confirms that it has paid the annual listing fee for the year 2023-24 to BSE where the Companys shares are listed.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

Your Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of caste, creed or social class of the employees. No complaint from women employees was received during the year regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, there was no case filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition, its structure, its effectiveness, information and functioning.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc. The Board reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs during meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

The performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman was evaluated by the Independent Directors taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise

2.Issue of Shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. Disclosure regarding remuneration or commission to Managing Director or the Whole-time Directors from subsidiaries is not applicable since there are no subsidiaries.

4. There is no change in the nature of business.

5. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with its employees at all levels and looks forward to their continued support and higher level of productivity for achieving the targets set for the future.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Your Company always endeavors to keep the time of response to Shareholders request at the minimum. Priority is accorded to address all issues raised by the Shareholders and provide them a satisfactory reply at the earliest possible time. The shares of the Company are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange and continue to be traded in electronic form and de-materialization exists with both the depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to Bankers, Share Transfer Agents, Auditors, Customers, Suppliers and Regulatory Authorities for their timely and valuable assistance and support. The Board values and appreciates the professionalism, commitment and dedication displayed by employees at all levels. Your Directors are thankful to the shareholders for their continued support and confidence.

(Annexure-B to Board Report)

Form No. MGT-9

Extract of Annual Return as on the financial year ended on 31.03.2023 of

KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED

[Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

(l)REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS:

1 Name of Company KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED 2 CIN L05000KL1987PLC004913 3 Date of Incorporation 23/11/1987 4 Category/Sub-Category of the company Public Company Limited By Shares 5 Address of the Registered office & contact details 14 B, 14thFloor, The Atria, Opp. Gurudwara Temple, Thevara, Ernakulam- KL 682015 Ph: 0484 6586557 6 Whether Listed Company Listed 7 Name, Address & Contact details of the Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any. S.K.D.C Consultants Limited, "Surya" 35, Mayflower Avenue, Behind Senthil Nagar, Sowripalayam Road, Coimbatore - 641028, TN, India Phone: +91 422 4958995, 2539835/ 836 Fax: +91 422 2539837 Email: info@skdc- consultants.com : www.skdc- consultants.com

(II) PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

All the business activities contributing 10% or more of the total turnover of the Company shall be stated

(III) PARTICULARS OF HOLDING , SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES- NA

(IV) SHAREHOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share capital Breakup as % to total Equity)

(i)Category-wise Shareholding

Category of shareholders No of Shares held at the beginning of the year No of Shares held at the end of the year % change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares A. Promoters (1) Indian a. Individual 80507 78 111300 81620 78 34.714 % 805077 8 111300 8162 078 34.714 % b. Body corporate 86935 25 0 8693 525 36.97 4% 869352 5 0 8693 525 36.974 % SUB TOTAL (A)(1) 16744 303 111300 16855 603 71.688 % 167443 03 111300 1685 5603 71.688 % (2) Foreign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUB TOTAL (A)(2) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Shareholding of Promoter 16744 303 111300 16855 603 71.688 % 167443 03 111300 1685 5603 71.688 % Category of shareholders No of Shares held at the beginning of the year No of Shares held at the end of the year % change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares B. Public Shareholding (1) Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub Total (B)(1) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (2)Non-Institutions (a)Bodies Corporate i) Indian 1080419 10000 1090419 4.638% 744901 10000 754901 3.253% 1.385% b) Individuals i)Individuals holding nominal share capital up to 2Lakhs 518651 198613 717264 3.051% 2270946 234913 2044133 9.693% 6.642%

Category of shareholders No of Shares held at the beginning of the year No of Shares held at the end of the year % change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Individuals shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs.2 lakhs 4525621 66350 4591971 19.531% 3168153 29550 3138603 13.474% 6.057 % (c)Others (NRI) 131124 0 131124 0.557% 234074 0 234074 0.999% -0.442% (d)Clearing Member 32073 0 32073 0.136% 42008 0 42008 0.178% -0.042% (e)HUF 93796 0 93796 0.399% 168465 0 168465 0.716% -0.317% Sub Total(B)(2) 6381684 274963 6656647 28.312% 6382184 274463 665664 7 28.312% 0 Total Public Shareholding (B) = (B)(1) + (B)(2) 6381684 274963 6656647 28.312% 6382184 274463 6656647 28.312% 0 C. Shares held by Custodian of GDRs and ADRs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Total 23125987 386263 23512250 100% 23126487 385763 2351225 0 100% 0

(ii)Share Holding of Promoters as on 31.03.2023

Sl. No. Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year % change in shareholding during the year No of shares % of total shares of the Company % of shares pledged encumbered to total shares No of shares % of total shares of the Company % of shares pledged encumbered to total shares Shaji Baby John 4957428 21.084 NIL 4957428 21.084 NIL 0.000 2 Venus Fisheries Pvt Ltd 4683525 19.920 NIL 4683525 19.920 NIL 0.000 3 Baby John Shaji 1389000 5.908 NIL 1389000 5.908 NIL 0.000 4 Kings Propex Ventures Limited (Formerly known as Kings Properties and Housing Ltd) 1250000 5.316 NIL 1250000 5.316 NIL 0.000 5 Good Times India Holidays & Travels Pvt Ltd 1250000 5.316 NIL 1250000 5.316 NIL 0.000 6 Kings Infomatica Solutions Pvt Ltd 1250000 5.316 NIL 1250000 5.316 NIL 0.000 7 Shibu Baby John 473900 2.016 NIL 473900 2.016 NIL 0.000 8 Rita Shaji John 668025 2.841 NIL 668025 2.841 NIL 0.000 9 King Fisheries Ltd 260000 1.106 NIL 260000 1.106 NIL 0.000 10 Sheela James 176300 0.750 NIL 176300 0.750 NIL 0.000 11 Annamma Baby John 172625 0.734 NIL 172625 0.734 NIL 0.000 12 Peter John 129000 0.549 NIL 129000 0.549 NIL 0.000 13 C Baby John 111300 0.473 NIL 111300 0.473 NIL 0.000 14 Annie Mathew John 84500 0.359 NIL 84500 0.359 NIL 0.000 Total 16855603 71.688 NIL 16855603 71.688 NIL 0.000

Sl. No. Particulars Shareholding at the beginning of the Year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company No of shares % of total shares of the Company I. Shaji Baby John At the beginning of the year 4957428 21.084 4957428 21.084 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 4957428 21.084 At the end of the year 4957428 21.084 4957428 21.084 II. Venus Fisheries Private Limited At the beginning of the year 4683525 19.92 4683525 19.92 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 4683525 19.92 At the end of the year 4683525 19.92 4683525 19.92 III. Baby John Shaji At the beginning of the year 1389000 5.908 1389000 5.908 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 1389000 5.908 At the end of the year 1389000 5.908 1389000 5.908 IV. Good Times India Holidays & Travels Pvt Ltd At the beginning of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 1250000 5.316 At the end of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316

V. Kings Informatics Solutions Private Limited At the beginning of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 1250000 5.316 At the end of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316 VI. Kings Propex Ventures Limited (Formerly known as :Kings Properties and Housing Ltd) At the beginning of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 1250000 5.316 At the end of the year 1250000 5.316 1250000 5.316 VII. Rita Shaji John At the beginning of the year 668025 2.841 668025 2.841 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 668025 2.841 At the end of the year 668025 2.841 668025 2.841 VIII. Shibu Baby John At the beginning of the year 473900 2.016 473900 2.016 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 473900 2.016 At the end of the year 473900 2.016 473900 2.016 IX. King Fisheries Ltd At the beginning of the year 260000 1.106 260000 1.106 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 260000 1.106 At the end of the year 260000 1.106 260000 1.106

X. Sheela James At the beginning of the year 176300 0.75 176300 0.75 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 176300 0.75 At the end of the year 176300 0.75 176300 0.75 XI. Annamma Baby John At the beginning of the year 172625 0.734 172625 0.734 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 172625 0.734 At the end of the year 172625 0.734 172625 0.734 XII. Peter John At the beginning of the year 129000 0.549 129000 0.549 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 129000 0.549 At the end of the year 129000 0.549 129000 0.549 XIII. C Baby John At the beginning of the year 111300 0.473 111300 0.473 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 111300 0.473 At the end of the year 111300 0.473 111300 0.473 XIV. Annie Mathew John At the beginning of the year 84500 0.359 84500 0.359 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - 84500 0.359 At the end of the year 84500 0.359 84500 0.359

(iii) CHANGE IN PROMOTERS SHAREHOLDING (SPECIFY IF THERE IS NO CHANGE): NIL

(iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters & Holders of GDRs &ADRs)

Sl. No For Each of the Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company No of shares % of total shares of the Company 1. Sushil Lahoti 400000 1.701 534200 2.272 2 Sameera Chandra 379376 1.613 379376 1.613 3 Sashi Lahoti - - 265000 1.12 4 Analysis Securities Pvt Ltd 240000 1.021 240000 1.02 5 Naveen Thomas 95760 0.407 121959 0.518 6 Resource Vincom Private Limited - - 120122 0.510 7 Rajesh Kumar Jhunjhunwala 120000 0.510 120000 0.510 8 Mable Rajesh 103300 0.439 106000 0.450 9 Ravindra Kumar N 156116 0.664 90772 0.381 10 Kapita Financial Services Private Limited 5000 0.021 90406 0.380

(iv) Shareholdings of Directors & KMP

Sl. No Directors & KMP Shareholding at the end of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of shares % of total shares of the Company No of shares % of total shares of the Company 1 Shaji Baby John : Chairman & Managing Director At the beginning of the year 4957428 21.084 4957428 21.084 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - - - At the end of the year 4957428 21.084 4957428 21.084 2 Baby John Shaji - Joint Managing- Director At the beginning of the year 1389000 5.908 1389000 5.908 Date wise increase/decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc.) - - - - At the end of the year 1389000 5.908 1389000 5.908

(vi) Indebtedness

Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year 100,948,352.99 33,681,616.71 - 134,629,969.70 i) Principal Amount 100,948,352.99 33,681,616.71 - 134,629,969.70 ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) 100,948,352.99 33,681,616.71 - 134,629,969.70 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year Additions 51,387,488.32 52,794.00 - 51,440,282.32 Reduction - - - - Net Change 51,387,488.32 52,794.00 51,440,282.32 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount 152,335,841.31 33,734,410.71 - 186,070,252.02 ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) 152,335,841.31 33,734,410.71 - 186,070,252.02

(Vll) REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

A. REMUNERATION TO MANAGING DIRECTOR, WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR AND / OR MANAGER:

Sl No. Particulars of Remuneration Name of the Director Name of other Director Name of the Director Total Amount Shaji Baby John-CMD Baby John Shaji-JMD (KMP) Balagopalan Veliyath 1 Gross Salary NIL 15,60,000 9,60,000 25,20,000 (a)Salary as per provisions contained in section17(1) of the Income Tax.1961. NIL NIL NIL - (b)Value of perquisites u/s17(2)of the Income tax Act,1961 NIL NIL NIL - (c)Profits in lieu of salary undersection17(3)of the Income Tax Act,1961 NIL NIL NIL - 2 Stock option NIL NIL NIL - 3 Sweat Equity NIL NIL NIL - 4 Commission NIL NIL NIL - as % of profit NIL NIL NIL - 5 Others, please specify NIL NIL NIL - Total (A) - 15,60,000 9,60,000 25,20,000

#The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the request of the Managing Director to waive his right to receive salary from November 2016 onwards.

B.REMUNERATION TO THE DIRECTORS:

Sl. No. Particulars of Remuneration Narayana Pillai Rajendran Rathina Asohan Total Amount 1 Independent Directors 1,98,000 1,98,000 3,96,000 Fee for attending board committee meetings Commission - - - Others, please specify - - - Total (1) 1,98,000 1,98,000 3,96,000 2 Other Non-Executive Directors NIL NIL NIL Fee for attending board committee meetings NIL NIL NIL Commission NIL NIL NIL Others, please specify NIL NIL NIL Total (2) NIL NIL NIL Total (B) = (1+2) NIL NIL NIL Total Managerial Remuneration 1,98,000 1,98,000 3,96,000 Overall Ceiling as per the Act NIL NIL NIL SI No. Particulars of Remuneration Jyothi VM Thirunilath Vinayakumar Total Amount 1 Independent Directors 1,26,000 90,000 2,16,000 Fee for attending board committee meetings Commission NIL NIL NIL Others, please specify NIL NIL NIL Total (1) 1,26,000 90,000 2,16,000 2 Other Non-Executive Directors NIL NIL NIL Fee for attending board committee meetings NIL NIL NIL Commission NIL NIL NIL Others, please specify NIL NIL NIL Total (2) NIL NIL NIL Total (B) = (1+2) NIL NIL NIL Total Managerial Remuneration 1,26,000 90,000 2,16,000 Overall Ceiling as per the Act NIL NIL NIL

C.REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/ WTD:

SI No. Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel Key Managerial Personnel Total Amount Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Gross salary 9,00,000 5,04,000 14,04,000 (a)Salary as per provisions contained in section17 (1) of the Income Tax,1961. - - - (b)Value of perquisites u/s17(2)of the Income tax Act,1961 - - - (c)Profits in lieu of salary undersection17 (3)of the Income Tax Act,1961 - - - 2 Stock option - - - 3 Sweat Equity - - - 4 Commission - - - as % of profit - - 5 Others, please specify - - - Total (A) 9,00,000 5,04,000 14,04,000

VIII. PENALTIES/PUNISHMENT/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENSES: NIL

Type Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty/Punishment/Compounding imposed Authority RD/NCLT/COURT] Appeal made, If any (Give details) A. COMPANY Penalty NA NA NA NA NA Punishment NA NA NA NA NA Compounding NA NA NA NA NA B. DIRECTORS Penalty NA NA NA NA NA Punishment NA NA NA NA NA Compounding NA NA NA NA NA C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT Penalty NA NA NA NA NA Punishment NA NA NA NA NA Compounding NA NA NA NA NA

(Annexure-C to Board Report)

A. Details pertaining to Remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016

1.The Ratio of the Remuneration of each Director to the Median Remuneration of the Employees of the Company For the Financial Year 2022-2023:

Executive Director Ratio of Median Remuneration Shaji Baby John 0.000* Baby John Shaji 4.81 Balagopalan Veliyath 2.96

**Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the request of Managing Director to waive his right to receive salary from November 2016 onwards.

2. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in the Financial year:-

Name Designation % of increase Shaji Baby John Managing Director Nil Baby John Shaji Joint- Managing Director Nil Balagopalan Veliyath Whole-Time Director Nil Lalbert Aylisilasi C Cherian Chief Financial Officer Nil Nanditha T Company Secretary Nil

** Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the request of Managing Director to waive his right to receive salary from November 2016 onwards.

3. The percentage increase in the Median Remuneration of Employees in the Financial Year 2022-23

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees during the year is 8.00%.

4. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company is 17 as of 31st March 2023.

5. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company

It is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and Senior Management is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

6. No employees remuneration for the year 2022-23 exceeded the remuneration of any of the Directors.

7. Companys performance has been provided in the Board Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

B. None of the employees, whether employed for the part of the year or for the full year, during the year 2022-23 was drawing remuneration exceeding the limits as laid down u/s 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 (2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managing Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016.

Form No. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31/03/2023 [Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

The Members,

M/S. KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED

CIN: L05000KL1987PLC004913

I have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/S. Kings Infra Ventures Limited; (hereinafter called the company) (CIN: L05000KL1987PLC004913) Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the M./s. KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED, books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31/03/2023 has complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board- processes and compliance- mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by M/s. KINGS INFRA VENTURES LIMITED for the financial year ended on 31/03/2023 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

The company has duly complied with the procedure laid under The Companies Act 2013 and forms, returns in this connection have been duly filed, and there are no adverse remarks or qualification in this aspect.

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act):-

1. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

2. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

3. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;

4. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share based Employees Benefits) Regulations, 2014

5. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

6. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

7. The SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(vi) As informed to me the following other Laws specifically applicable to the Company as under

1. Factories Act, 1948 2.Industrial dispute Act, 1947

3. The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

4. Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 5.Shop & Establishment Act, 1948

6. The Code on Wages, 2019

7. The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972

8. The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970

9. The Maternity benefit Act, 1961

10. The Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act, 1986

11. The Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Act, 1946

12. The Employee Compensation Act, 1923

13. The Apprentices Act, 1961

I have also examined compliance with the applicable provisions of the following:

• Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

• The Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 entered into by the Company with Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited;

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

The company has duly complied with the various provisions contained in the Act; there are no remarks as on date of issue of the report.

I further report that:

• The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, Independent Directors, and Women Director. There is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors during the Financial Year under review.

• Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members views, if any are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period there were no specific events/ actions in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulation, guidelines, etc. having a major bearing on the companies affairs.

Place: Chennai Date: 26/08/2023

Name : Sindhuja Porselvam CP No: 23622 UDIN : A044831E000870623

ANNEXURE TO SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

