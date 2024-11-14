|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 2nd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Correction of inadvertent error in the Book Closure Intimation in the Board Meeting Outcome of the Company dated 2nd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (Financials). together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. Review of business operations & prospects of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30TH MAY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Internal Audit Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider approve and take note the Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 3. To take note on following Statutory Listing Compliances for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023: a) Corporate Governance Report under Reg. 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. b) Statement of Investors Grievance Redressal under Reg. 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. c) Shareholding Pattern under Reg. 31 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. d) Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under Reg. 55A of DP Regulations 1996. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14th February, 2024 Unaudited Standalone & consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
