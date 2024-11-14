iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

147.9
(3.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Kings Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 2nd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Correction of inadvertent error in the Book Closure Intimation in the Board Meeting Outcome of the Company dated 2nd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (Financials). together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. Review of business operations & prospects of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30TH MAY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Kings Infra Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Internal Audit Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider approve and take note the Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 3. To take note on following Statutory Listing Compliances for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023: a) Corporate Governance Report under Reg. 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. b) Statement of Investors Grievance Redressal under Reg. 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. c) Shareholding Pattern under Reg. 31 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. d) Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report under Reg. 55A of DP Regulations 1996. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14th February, 2024 Unaudited Standalone & consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Kings Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kings Infra Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.