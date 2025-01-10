TO THE MEMBERS OF

KIRAN SYNTEX LTD. CIN : L17110GJ1986PLC009099

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KIRAN SYNTEX LTD, (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss,and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the companies act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the act) with respect to preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprenensive income, cash flow and changes in equity of the company in accordance with accounting principles genarally acceptable in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the act. This responsibility also includes maintanance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the act for safeguarding assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and applications of, appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design implementation and maintenance of adeqaute financial internal controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records,relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from any material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable. Matters related to going concernand using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the financial circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on effectiveness of the companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Report that based on our audit and in our opinion, the internal financial control system in designed and operating effectively to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

vi. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. vii. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS’ REPORT THEREON

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors’ report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020,(the order) issued by the Central Government of terms of section 143 (11) of the companies act 2013. We enclose Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information & explanation which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit ;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of the books ;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account ;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule 2021.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the act.

f) i) The management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(iii) Based on our audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.”

g) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company had not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No.39 to the financial statements; ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derrivative contracts for which there were any forseable losses iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection. Fund by the company. iv. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the company. v. Based on our examination and test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts and the software has a feature of recording audit trail facility. As represented by the management this facility was enabled through out the year. As per proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rule 2014, is applicable from 1st April 2023, therefore reporting on preservation of audit trail is not applicable for financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

for, MM S & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants, (F.R.No.: 110250W)

PRAMOD BOTHRA Partner M. No.: 42831 DATE :May 29, 2024

PLACE : SURAT

1003, Rathi Palace, Ring Road, Surat 395 002.

UDIN : 24042831BKFALB8206

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company Kiran Syntex Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024, we report that- a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b) As explained to us the Management has carried out physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals and no major discrepancies are noticed on such verification. In our opinion the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its property, plant and equipment.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company , the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company , no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 and rules made thereunder.the company has not holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As per information & explanation given to us,during the year, physical verification of inventory has been carried out by the management at reasonable intervals, and as explained to us, no material discrepancies of 10% or more in each class were noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the books records.

(b) As per information & explanation given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore Rs. from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) The company has not made investments in one of its associate concern however has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances to any companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(A) As the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans and guarantee or security to its subsidiary joint ventures and associates, this clause is not applicable

(B) As the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances to any companies other than its subsides, associates, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties thus this clause is not applicable.

(b) The investments made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest

(c) The company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans therefore the clause related to regular payment of interest and principal as per the stipulated terms and conditions does not apply

(d) There is no over due amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the company

(e) During the year no loan has been renewed or extended or fresh loans grated to settle the overdues of the existing loans.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without stipulating any terms of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, except forSudershanTexprint Pvt. Ltd. Rs.54,00,000/-The Company has given advances to Supplier - SudershanTexprint Private Limited since a long. The terms of interest and repayment have not been specified. In absence of specific terms. We are unable to comment on compliance with regard to repayment terms and rate of interest.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits which are deemed to be deposit and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information & explanations given to us, and as per our verification, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues like Provident Fund, ESIC, Goods & Service Tax, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax duty of customs, duty of excise, VAT, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. No undisputed statutory dues were outstanding at the end of the year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information & explanations given to us, the company has not deposited the following dues by way of demands raised by Provident Fund Department on account of disputes.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs) Period Forum EPFO EPF Delay & Interest 6553895 1999 to 2005 EPF Appellate Tribunal

(viii) As per information & explanations given to us during the year the company has not surrendered or disclosed any income in the tax assessment under the income tax act 1961 (43 of 1961) which are not recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) As per information & explanations given to us and as per analysis of the Balance Sheet theCompany has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per information & explanations given to us and as per our verifications of the records, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per information & explanations given to us, and as per our verification there are no term loans which were applied for the purpose other than for which the loans were obtained.

(d) As per information & explanations given to us and as per analysis of the Balance Sheet the funds raised by the company on short term loans basis have not been utilised for long term purpose.

(e) As per information & explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) As per information & explanations given to us and as per our verifications of the records, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securites held in its subsidaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company is a Public Ltd Company and has not raised any money by way of the Initial Public Offer or any further Public offer.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private allotment or private placement of shares or debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) We report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year hence not required to file Form ADIT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government.

(c) The company is a public limited company and there is no whistle blower complaints received by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Net owned Fund to be Deposit Ratio and clause (b) and ( c ) are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him therefore the provisions of section 192 are not applicable hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity during the year

(xvii) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial statement the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) In our opinion, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements thus clause is not apply.

for, MM S & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants, (F.R.No.: 110250W)

PRAMOD BOTHRA Partner M. No.: 42831 DATE :May 29, 2024

PLACE : SURAT

1003, Rathi Palace, Ring Road, Surat 395 002

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of KIRAN SYNTEX LTD. ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and erros. the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Reponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Out audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidenceabout the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that ,in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded ass necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of managements and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use ,or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management overdue of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods and subject of the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may detenorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India. for, MM S & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants, (F.R.No.: 110250W)

PRAMOD BOTHRA Partner M. No.: 42831

DATE :May 29, 2024

PLACE : SURAT

1003, Rathi Palace, Ring Road, Surat 395 002