SectorTextiles
Open₹8.87
Prev. Close₹8.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹8.87
Day's Low₹8.87
52 Week's High₹11.62
52 Week's Low₹6.8
Book Value₹4.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.18
-2.1
-2.02
-1.93
Net Worth
2.06
2.14
2.22
2.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.05
-0.09
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-14.35
-18.73
7.64
28.71
EBIT growth
7.44
-35.53
343.29
-73.75
Net profit growth
7.44
-35.53
342.41
-73.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh M Godiwala
Non Executive Director
Ami Godiwala
Independent Director
Dineshkumar Dhirajbhai Patel
Independent Director
Manoj D Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Daizy Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kiran Syntex Ltd was established in 1986. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a wide assortment of Polyster Dyed Yarns. It is highly acclaimed for its unmatched quality, durability, evenness, consistent colors and smooth texture. The Company established a sophisticated infrastructure, which comprises all the requisite facilities in terms of manufacturing, quality and warehouse. Situated at Surat, Gujarat, it is spread across a wide area and well-structured to carry out business operations in a hassle free manner. All the departments are manned by efficient professionals and work in a streamlined manner to conform effective production and post production processes.Their manufacturing unit is installed with latest machines, equipment and tools that are oiled & greased on regular basis to assure their effectiveness. Owing to these facilities, the Company has been able to meet the application requirements of textile and apparel industries.The Company is well-equipped with latest manufacturing facilities in meeting the growing requirements of the clients in the most effective manner. Furthermore, they are backed by a qualified team of professionals, which keeps them updated with latest changes in the market and specifications laid down by the customers. Due to their effective dealership network and quality approach, it cater to the varied needs of their esteemed clients based in the domestic market. All these attributes enabled them in retaining market
Read More
The Kiran Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd is ₹3.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Syntex Ltd is 0 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Syntex Ltd is ₹6.8 and ₹11.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kiran Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.36%, 3 Years at 14.56%, 1 Year at -17.40%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at 4.06%.
