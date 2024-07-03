iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Syntex Ltd Share Price

8.87
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.87
  • Day's High8.87
  • 52 Wk High11.62
  • Prev. Close8.45
  • Day's Low8.87
  • 52 Wk Low 6.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.77
  • Div. Yield0
Kiran Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

8.87

Prev. Close

8.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

8.87

Day's Low

8.87

52 Week's High

11.62

52 Week's Low

6.8

Book Value

4.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kiran Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kiran Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kiran Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 55.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kiran Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.18

-2.1

-2.02

-1.93

Net Worth

2.06

2.14

2.22

2.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.05

-0.09

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-14.35

-18.73

7.64

28.71

EBIT growth

7.44

-35.53

343.29

-73.75

Net profit growth

7.44

-35.53

342.41

-73.86

Kiran Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kiran Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh M Godiwala

Non Executive Director

Ami Godiwala

Independent Director

Dineshkumar Dhirajbhai Patel

Independent Director

Manoj D Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Daizy Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kiran Syntex Ltd

Summary

Kiran Syntex Ltd was established in 1986. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a wide assortment of Polyster Dyed Yarns. It is highly acclaimed for its unmatched quality, durability, evenness, consistent colors and smooth texture. The Company established a sophisticated infrastructure, which comprises all the requisite facilities in terms of manufacturing, quality and warehouse. Situated at Surat, Gujarat, it is spread across a wide area and well-structured to carry out business operations in a hassle free manner. All the departments are manned by efficient professionals and work in a streamlined manner to conform effective production and post production processes.Their manufacturing unit is installed with latest machines, equipment and tools that are oiled & greased on regular basis to assure their effectiveness. Owing to these facilities, the Company has been able to meet the application requirements of textile and apparel industries.The Company is well-equipped with latest manufacturing facilities in meeting the growing requirements of the clients in the most effective manner. Furthermore, they are backed by a qualified team of professionals, which keeps them updated with latest changes in the market and specifications laid down by the customers. Due to their effective dealership network and quality approach, it cater to the varied needs of their esteemed clients based in the domestic market. All these attributes enabled them in retaining market
Company FAQs

What is the Kiran Syntex Ltd share price today?

The Kiran Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Syntex Ltd is ₹3.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kiran Syntex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Syntex Ltd is 0 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kiran Syntex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Syntex Ltd is ₹6.8 and ₹11.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kiran Syntex Ltd?

Kiran Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.36%, 3 Years at 14.56%, 1 Year at -17.40%, 6 Month at -9.14%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at 4.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kiran Syntex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kiran Syntex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.36 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 55.42 %

