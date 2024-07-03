iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Syntex Ltd Company Summary

8.5
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kiran Syntex Ltd Summary

Kiran Syntex Ltd was established in 1986. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a wide assortment of Polyster Dyed Yarns. It is highly acclaimed for its unmatched quality, durability, evenness, consistent colors and smooth texture. The Company established a sophisticated infrastructure, which comprises all the requisite facilities in terms of manufacturing, quality and warehouse. Situated at Surat, Gujarat, it is spread across a wide area and well-structured to carry out business operations in a hassle free manner. All the departments are manned by efficient professionals and work in a streamlined manner to conform effective production and post production processes.Their manufacturing unit is installed with latest machines, equipment and tools that are oiled & greased on regular basis to assure their effectiveness. Owing to these facilities, the Company has been able to meet the application requirements of textile and apparel industries.The Company is well-equipped with latest manufacturing facilities in meeting the growing requirements of the clients in the most effective manner. Furthermore, they are backed by a qualified team of professionals, which keeps them updated with latest changes in the market and specifications laid down by the customers. Due to their effective dealership network and quality approach, it cater to the varied needs of their esteemed clients based in the domestic market. All these attributes enabled them in retaining market credibility and market share for the organization over the years.

