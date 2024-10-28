|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results in respect of the half year ended on 30/09/2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation letter attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results in respect of the First quarter ended on 30/06/2024 Submission of Financial Result for period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results in respect of last quarter ended and for entire financial year ended on 31/03/2024 Submission of Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for Period ended 31/12/2023. Submission of Financial Results for Period ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
