Kiran Syntex Ltd Board Meeting

8.18
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Kiran Syntex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results in respect of the half year ended on 30/09/2024
Board Meeting4 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation letter attached. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results in respect of the First quarter ended on 30/06/2024 Submission of Financial Result for period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results in respect of last quarter ended and for entire financial year ended on 31/03/2024 Submission of Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
KIRAN SYNTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for Period ended 31/12/2023. Submission of Financial Results for Period ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

