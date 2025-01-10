Kiran Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.18
-2.1
-2.02
-1.93
Net Worth
2.06
2.14
2.22
2.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.24
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.07
2.38
2.37
2.46
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Networking Capital
1.38
1.71
1.71
1.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.48
0.48
0.48
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.91
1.4
1.39
1.89
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.15
-0.16
-0.1
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.06
2.38
2.37
2.45
