Basis for Opinion

TO THE MEMBERS OF KJMC Financial Services Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of KJMC Financial Services Limited. (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Impairment of Investments Auditors Response Where impairment indicators have been identified, the quantification of impairment in the carrying value of investments is considered to be a risk ar ea due to the judgmental nature of key assumptions. The estimated recoverable amount is subjective due to the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows. The most significant judgements are: Tested the design and effectiveness of internal controls implemented by the management for following: • Timely identification of diminution in the value of investments. • Identification of any diminution in the value of investments. • Proper estimation of fair market value in respect of listed and unlisted investments • Collection of relevant data to estimate the fair market value of investments at the balance sheet date. • To ascertain the sufficiency of amount of provision in case of diminution in value of investments • Managements judgement applied for the key assumptions used for the purpose of determination of impairment provision. • Completeness and accuracy of the data inputs used. • We critically assessed and tested the key underlying assumptions and significant judgements used by management. • For investments identified by management as potentially impaired, examined the same and checked the calculation of the impairment • Examined the investments which had not been identified by management as potentially impaired and formed our own judgement as to whether that was appropriate through examining available information 2 Impairment of financial assets as at the balance sheet (Expected Credit Losses) Auditors Response Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its loan receivables (designated at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. ECL involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments • Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances • Evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. • Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. In the process, a significant degree of judgment has been applied by the Management for: • Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults. • Grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; • Tested assumptions used by the Management in determining the overlay for macro-economic factors. Assessed disclosures included in the standalone Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses. • Estimation of behavioral life; • Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; Estimation of losses for loan products with no/ minimal historical defaults.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, statement of changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true

and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing these financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place

and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books of accounts and the company has maintained daily backup of such books in electronic mode, in a server physically located in India except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B) (f) below on reporting under Rule11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

7. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A (2) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014.

8. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

A. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has not declared any dividend during the current financial year ended March 31 ,2024

f. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which as a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

In the absence of any information on existence of Audit trail (edit logs) for any changes made at the application level or database level in the aforesaid systems, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said systems/software was enabled and operated throughout the year.

Further, for the periods where audit trails (edit logs) facility was enabled for the respective software, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of the Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

For Batliboi & Purohit Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:101048W

Gaurav Dhebar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 153493 Date: May 13, 2024 UDIN: 24153493BKCTNA7960

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 we report that:

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by management at reasonable intervals under a phased programme of verification. In accordance with this program, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets.

c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the

Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does

not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from financial institution on the basis of security of non-current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of order in not applicable on company.

(iii) a) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

b) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), is registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest

c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act,1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income

Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 180 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note no 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/ advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to party covered under section 185 of the Act. The provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to extent notified.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues in respect of sales tax, income-tax, duty of customs, service tax, GST, entry tax, value added tax, central sales tax, duty of excise, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any disputes.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and

the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank or Government as at the Balance sheet date.

b) The company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) Company has vehicle loan from Finance Company. The said loan has been applied for the purpose for which it was obtained.

d) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) As per the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us no funds are taken from any entity to meet the obligations of the subsidiary or associate companies.

f) As per the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has raised no loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) The Company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or right issue of shares nor has obtained any term loans during the year, hence paragraph 3 (x) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records

of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) As there are no frauds, hence sub para (b) of clause (xi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

c) Whistle blower complaints if any received during the year were considered by us.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS and Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45- IA

of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) As per information provided in course of our audit, the Group to which the Company belongs has no CICs as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year but has incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of Statutory auditor during the year, hence the said clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us including the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and on the basis of Board of Directors and management plans, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the explanation given to us and based on our scrutiny of the books of accounts, Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable for the financial year 2023-24 and hence the said clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

For Batliboi & Purohit Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:101048W

Gaurav Dhebar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 153493 Date: May 13, 2024 UDIN: 24153493BKCTNA7960

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KJMC Financial Services Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information & according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

For Batliboi & Purohit Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:101048W