SectorFinance
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹110.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹110
Day's Low₹108.5
52 Week's High₹194.1
52 Week's Low₹45.5
Book Value₹303.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.93
P/E34.06
EPS3.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.79
4.79
4.79
4.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.16
64.11
65.53
54.24
Net Worth
107.95
68.9
70.32
59.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.61
2.5
1.74
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.63
2.89
3.6
1.5
1.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.63
2.89
3.6
1.5
1.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.23
0.19
0.46
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
I C Jain
Whole Time Director
Rajnesh Jain
Non Executive Director
Girish Jain
Non Executive Director
Shraddha Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
ANIL VALLABHDAS SAMPAT
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Ashok Bohra
Independent Director
Suhas Sahakari
Independent Director
Shyam Khandelwal
Reports by KJMC Financial Services Ltd
Summary
KJMC Financial Services (KJMC) was incorporated as Khandelwal Jain Management Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd on 29 Jun.88, which later changed to KJMC Financial Services Pvt Ltd on 17 Dec.93. It was then converted into a public limited company on 28 Oct.94. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 10.36 cr in Mar.95 to finance the subscription to equity of a subsidiary company and to create infrastructure facilities. Over the years, KJMC has grown at a steady pace and offers a diverse spectrum of integrated financial services to its clients. The Company is engaged in the business of lending. KFSL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, MSME and commercial customers.The area of business of KJMC is merchant banking -- loan syndication, lease and hire-purchase, bill discounting, etc. Its major clients in different fields are Himachal Futuristic Communications, Nandini Syntex, Microtex Yarns, Essar, Videocon, etc. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary named KJMC Leasing and Finance (KLF) incorporated on 29 Mar.94. It has diversified into real estate developments, infrastructural developments, forex services, venture capital, etc. KJMC has also incorporated an asset management company for setting up a mutual fund and it is planning to set up a private sector bank. It has tie-ups with Mahindra & Mahindra for real estate business. In 1995-96, the company along with others sponsored eight companies under the banner of KJMC and has started new
Read More
The KJMC Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is ₹51.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is 34.06 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KJMC Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is ₹45.5 and ₹194.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KJMC Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.64%, 3 Years at 58.12%, 1 Year at 121.62%, 6 Month at 72.94%, 3 Month at 11.31% and 1 Month at -7.29%.
