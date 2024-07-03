iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KJMC Financial Services Ltd Share Price

108.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110
  • Day's High110
  • 52 Wk High194.1
  • Prev. Close110.7
  • Day's Low108.5
  • 52 Wk Low 45.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E34.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value303.06
  • EPS3.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KJMC Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

110

Prev. Close

110.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

110

Day's Low

108.5

52 Week's High

194.1

52 Week's Low

45.5

Book Value

303.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.93

P/E

34.06

EPS

3.25

Divi. Yield

0

KJMC Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KJMC Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KJMC Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.39%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 24.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KJMC Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.79

4.79

4.79

4.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.16

64.11

65.53

54.24

Net Worth

107.95

68.9

70.32

59.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.61

2.5

1.74

-0.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.63

2.89

3.6

1.5

1.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.63

2.89

3.6

1.5

1.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.23

0.19

0.46

0.57

View Annually Results

KJMC Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KJMC Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

I C Jain

Whole Time Director

Rajnesh Jain

Non Executive Director

Girish Jain

Non Executive Director

Shraddha Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

ANIL VALLABHDAS SAMPAT

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Ashok Bohra

Independent Director

Suhas Sahakari

Independent Director

Shyam Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KJMC Financial Services Ltd

Summary

KJMC Financial Services (KJMC) was incorporated as Khandelwal Jain Management Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd on 29 Jun.88, which later changed to KJMC Financial Services Pvt Ltd on 17 Dec.93. It was then converted into a public limited company on 28 Oct.94. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50 aggregating Rs 10.36 cr in Mar.95 to finance the subscription to equity of a subsidiary company and to create infrastructure facilities. Over the years, KJMC has grown at a steady pace and offers a diverse spectrum of integrated financial services to its clients. The Company is engaged in the business of lending. KFSL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, MSME and commercial customers.The area of business of KJMC is merchant banking -- loan syndication, lease and hire-purchase, bill discounting, etc. Its major clients in different fields are Himachal Futuristic Communications, Nandini Syntex, Microtex Yarns, Essar, Videocon, etc. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary named KJMC Leasing and Finance (KLF) incorporated on 29 Mar.94. It has diversified into real estate developments, infrastructural developments, forex services, venture capital, etc. KJMC has also incorporated an asset management company for setting up a mutual fund and it is planning to set up a private sector bank. It has tie-ups with Mahindra & Mahindra for real estate business. In 1995-96, the company along with others sponsored eight companies under the banner of KJMC and has started new
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KJMC Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The KJMC Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of KJMC Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is ₹51.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KJMC Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is 34.06 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KJMC Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KJMC Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is ₹45.5 and ₹194.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KJMC Financial Services Ltd?

KJMC Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.64%, 3 Years at 58.12%, 1 Year at 121.62%, 6 Month at 72.94%, 3 Month at 11.31% and 1 Month at -7.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KJMC Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KJMC Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.40 %
Institutions - 1.37 %
Public - 24.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KJMC Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.