KJMC Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.45
2.25
2.95
1.02
1.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.45
2.25
2.95
1.02
1.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.18
0.12
0.37
0.42
Total Income
3.54
2.43
3.06
1.38
1.68
Total Expenditure
1.69
2.07
2.18
2.01
1.85
PBIDT
1.85
0.36
0.88
-0.62
-0.17
Interest
0.49
0.52
0.84
0.75
0.97
PBDT
1.36
-0.16
0.04
-1.38
-1.14
Depreciation
0.18
0.14
0.06
0.17
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.12
0.62
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.87
-0.41
-0.64
-1.54
-1.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.84
-0.41
-0.64
-1.54
-1.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.84
-0.41
-0.64
-1.54
-1.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.83
-0.87
-1.35
-3.22
-2.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.79
4.79
4.79
4.79
4.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.62
16
29.83
-60.78
-13.38
PBDTM(%)
39.42
-7.11
1.35
-135.29
-89.76
PATM(%)
25.21
-18.22
-21.69
-150.98
-105.51
