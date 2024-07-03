iifl-logo-icon 1
KJMC Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

104.25
(-1.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.45

2.25

2.95

1.02

1.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.45

2.25

2.95

1.02

1.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.18

0.12

0.37

0.42

Total Income

3.54

2.43

3.06

1.38

1.68

Total Expenditure

1.69

2.07

2.18

2.01

1.85

PBIDT

1.85

0.36

0.88

-0.62

-0.17

Interest

0.49

0.52

0.84

0.75

0.97

PBDT

1.36

-0.16

0.04

-1.38

-1.14

Depreciation

0.18

0.14

0.06

0.17

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.12

0.62

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.87

-0.41

-0.64

-1.54

-1.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.84

-0.41

-0.64

-1.54

-1.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.84

-0.41

-0.64

-1.54

-1.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.83

-0.87

-1.35

-3.22

-2.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.79

4.79

4.79

4.79

4.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

53.62

16

29.83

-60.78

-13.38

PBDTM(%)

39.42

-7.11

1.35

-135.29

-89.76

PATM(%)

25.21

-18.22

-21.69

-150.98

-105.51

