KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering and approving the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of KJMC Financial Services Limited (the Company), at its meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024, has inter alia, considered, approved/taken on record the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results i. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee to the Board of Directors of the Company (Annexure-A); ii. Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024, issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company (Annexure-B) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 30 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of KJMC Financial Services Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday August 16 2024 inter alia to consider the following business: 1. To approve the proposal for raising of funds either by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and/or such other Market Linked Debentures and/or Securities on private placement basis subject to regulatory and statutory approval as may be necessary and subject to the approval of members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 29, 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of KJMC Financial Services Limited (the Company), at its meeting held on Friday, August 16, 2024, has inter alia, considered, approved/taken on record the following businesses: 1. The proposal for raising of funds either by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and/or such other Market Linked Debentures and/or Securities on private placement basis subject to regulatory and statutory approval as may be necessary and subject to the approval of Members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Reconstitution of Committees. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

KJMC FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company for the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company as on March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of M/s. Sanjay Raja Jain as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Appointment of Mrs. Khushbu Ashok Bohra as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f May 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

