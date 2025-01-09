To The Members of Kkalpana Plastick Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of KKALPANA PLASTICK LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Reports on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has no pending litigations as on 31.03.2024, which has any impact of on its financial position. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. e. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. viii. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of

M/S KKALPANA PLASTICK LIMITED

Report as per The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

i) a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (i) (a) (B) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company there are no immovable properties. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made there under.

ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii) During the year the company has made investments, granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies.

(a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans to companies.

A) The company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, disclosures under this sub-clause are not applicable to the Company.

B) The aggregate amount of loans or advances during the year was (000) 0.00 and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was Rs (000) 59,228.97 (b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in nature of loans are not prejudicial to companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect to loans and advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, no amount in respect of loans or advances in nature of loan is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, no loan or advance in nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in nature of loans either payable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, in respect of loans and investments made.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules,2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(vi) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities except Professional Tax of Rs (000) 5.33 payable as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31.03.2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction being not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has no loan or others borrowing. Accordingly, the provisions of this Clause 3(ix)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has no loan from any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, the provisions of this Clause 3(ix)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not availed any term loan. Accordingly, the provisions of this Clause 3(ix)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not raised any fund on short term basis. Accordingly, the provisions of this Clause 3(ix)(d) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of this Clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of this 3(ix)(f) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, we have not come across any offence of fraud is being or has been committed in the company by its officers or employees. Accordingly, we have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clauses (a), (b) & (c) of Clause 3(xii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company

xiii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of Company for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The business of the company got discontinued and the management is trying to restart the operations and for the time being the management has deployed the idle funds in interest bearing loans or advances and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The business of the company got discontinued and the management is trying to restart the operations and for the time being the management has deployed the idle funds in interest bearing loans or advances

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no CIC as a part of the group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has incurred a cash loss of Rs: (000) 360.79 in the current financial year, however has incurred no cash loss of in the immediately preceding the previous financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) In our opinion, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company and accordingly provisions of sub-clauses (a) & (b) of Clause 3(xx) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) Provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company inasmuch the aforesaid report pertains to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of KKALPANA PLASTICK LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of M/S KKALPANA PLASTICK LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".