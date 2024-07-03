SectorPlastic products
Open₹26.89
Prev. Close₹26.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹27.67
Day's Low₹26.36
52 Week's High₹49
52 Week's Low₹12.85
Book Value₹11.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.3
P/E0
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.53
5.53
5.53
5.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
0.71
1.19
1.25
Net Worth
6.21
6.24
6.72
6.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.21
-0.15
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
0.16
-0.52
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.36
-0.04
0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-16.69
40.49
-69.18
189.99
EBIT growth
384.47
-82.99
-131.84
-416.3
Net profit growth
1,901.7
-95.65
-122.52
-553.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sajjan Kumar Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ananya Dey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashi Nagori
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHAMPA PAUL
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Navdeep Bhansali.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kkalpana Plastick Ltd
Summary
Kkalpana Plastic Limited was formerly incorporated on October 11, 1989 with the name of Kalpena Plastiks Limited issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company changed the name to Kkalpana Plastic Limited from Kalpena Plastiks Limited effective on March 9, 2015. The Company operates in single business segment of plastic compounds. The Companys customers are wide based and caters mainly to cable and wires industries.Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is part of a dynamic industrial house last 3 decades it has attained the status of most respected Polymer Compounder in India. During these 3 decades, the Company has moved from Producer of commodity Compounds like PVC Compounds to high performance compounds like Medium Voltage Insulation and Semi Conducting grades. Under the dynamic and able leadership of its promoters, the Company moved from annual capacity of 3000 tons to a level of 150000 tons plus. This could be achieved due to investment in Modern Equipments & World Class R&D set up under the supervision of highly competent and enabled personnels in every field be it Manufacturing,Marketing or R&D. Continuous improvements and focus on new product developments along with use of modern quality tools have ensured that Company keep pace with ever growing quality requirements of the customers as well as industry in general.As in the past, the Company never settled with past laurels and tried to improve performance with every passing month, quarter & year. Even today, it is moving ahead with same
Read More
The Kkalpana Plastick Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is ₹15.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kkalpana Plastick Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is ₹12.85 and ₹49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.33%, 3 Years at 8.30%, 1 Year at 83.31%, 6 Month at -17.63%, 3 Month at -37.27% and 1 Month at -18.69%.
