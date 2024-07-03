iifl-logo-icon 1
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Share Price

27.67
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.89
  • Day's High27.67
  • 52 Wk High49
  • Prev. Close26.36
  • Day's Low26.36
  • 52 Wk Low 12.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.31
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

26.89

Prev. Close

26.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

27.67

Day's Low

26.36

52 Week's High

49

52 Week's Low

12.85

Book Value

11.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.3

P/E

0

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.53

5.53

5.53

5.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.68

0.71

1.19

1.25

Net Worth

6.21

6.24

6.72

6.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.21

-0.15

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.02

0.16

-0.52

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.02

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.36

-0.04

0.06

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-16.69

40.49

-69.18

189.99

EBIT growth

384.47

-82.99

-131.84

-416.3

Net profit growth

1,901.7

-95.65

-122.52

-553.2

No Record Found

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sajjan Kumar Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ananya Dey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashi Nagori

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHAMPA PAUL

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Navdeep Bhansali.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Summary

Kkalpana Plastic Limited was formerly incorporated on October 11, 1989 with the name of Kalpena Plastiks Limited issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company changed the name to Kkalpana Plastic Limited from Kalpena Plastiks Limited effective on March 9, 2015. The Company operates in single business segment of plastic compounds. The Companys customers are wide based and caters mainly to cable and wires industries.Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is part of a dynamic industrial house last 3 decades it has attained the status of most respected Polymer Compounder in India. During these 3 decades, the Company has moved from Producer of commodity Compounds like PVC Compounds to high performance compounds like Medium Voltage Insulation and Semi Conducting grades. Under the dynamic and able leadership of its promoters, the Company moved from annual capacity of 3000 tons to a level of 150000 tons plus. This could be achieved due to investment in Modern Equipments & World Class R&D set up under the supervision of highly competent and enabled personnels in every field be it Manufacturing,Marketing or R&D. Continuous improvements and focus on new product developments along with use of modern quality tools have ensured that Company keep pace with ever growing quality requirements of the customers as well as industry in general.As in the past, the Company never settled with past laurels and tried to improve performance with every passing month, quarter & year. Even today, it is moving ahead with same
Company FAQs

What is the Kkalpana Plastick Ltd share price today?

The Kkalpana Plastick Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is ₹15.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kkalpana Plastick Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is ₹12.85 and ₹49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd?

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.33%, 3 Years at 8.30%, 1 Year at 83.31%, 6 Month at -17.63%, 3 Month at -37.27% and 1 Month at -18.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.42 %

