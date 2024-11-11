|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Kkalpana Plastick Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 02nd quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The board has amongst other matters considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 02nd quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results for the 02nd quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. 3. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the local limit of the city from 12, Dr. U.N. Brahmachari Street, Maruti Building, 5th Floor, Flat No: 5F, Kolkata- 700 017 to 3, Saheed Nityananda Saha Sarani Portuguese Church Street, 2nd Floor, Room Number: 25, Kolkata-700 001 with effect from November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Kkalpana Plastick Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 01st quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. As informed to you earlier vide our letter dated August 02, 2024, the 02nd of 2024-2025 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. In this meeting, the board has amongst other matters considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the 01st quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Increment of Rs 23,996 per annum, retrospectively with effect from 01.04.2023, in the remuneration payable to Mr. Sajjan Kumar Sharma (DIN: 02162166), Whole-Time Director of the Company. Read less.. As informed to you earlier vide our letter dated August 02, 2024, the 02nd of 2024-2025 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 02:00 PM. In this meeting the board has amongst other matters considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the 01st quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Increment of Rs 23,996 per annum, retrospectively with effect from 01.04.2023, in the remuneration payable to Mr. Sajjan Kumar Sharma (DIN: 02162166), Whole-Time Director of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Kkalpana Plastick Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 04th quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to fix the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached Outcome of 01st of 2024-2025 Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Kkalpana Plastick Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board has amongst other matters considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Result for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. 3. Approved transfer of 7600 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each of Plastic Processors and Exporter Private Limited (Subsidiary of Bbigplas Poly Private Limited (BPPL)) held by the Company to BPPL (Promoter of the Company), subject to approval of same by the Board of Directors of BPPL at its meeting. A copy of Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed herewith for your record and reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
