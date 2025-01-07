Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.21
-0.15
-0.14
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.14
-0.2
-0.14
-0.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.34
-0.41
-0.29
-0.96
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.48
0.44
0.46
0.43
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
0.16
-0.52
Taxes
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
0
Tax rate
-24.84
-81.81
-28.81
0.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0
0.11
-0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0
0.11
-0.53
yoy growth (%)
1,901.7
-95.65
-122.52
-553.2
NPM
0
0
0
0
