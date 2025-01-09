Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.53
5.53
5.53
5.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.68
0.71
1.19
1.25
Net Worth
6.21
6.24
6.72
6.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.21
6.24
6.72
6.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.53
0.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.14
6.18
6.1
6.13
Inventories
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.2
6.23
6.16
6.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
Cash
0.07
0.06
0.08
0.12
Total Assets
6.21
6.24
6.71
6.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.