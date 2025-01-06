Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
0.16
-0.52
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.36
-0.04
0.06
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
-0.04
0.18
-0.51
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
-0.09
Free cash flow
0.48
-0.04
0.18
-0.6
Equity raised
2.28
2.2
1.9
2.19
Investing
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.47
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.77
2.16
2.1
2.05
