Kkalpana Plastick Ltd Summary

Kkalpana Plastic Limited was formerly incorporated on October 11, 1989 with the name of Kalpena Plastiks Limited issued by the RoC, West Bengal. The Company changed the name to Kkalpana Plastic Limited from Kalpena Plastiks Limited effective on March 9, 2015. The Company operates in single business segment of plastic compounds. The Companys customers are wide based and caters mainly to cable and wires industries.Kkalpana Plastick Ltd is part of a dynamic industrial house last 3 decades it has attained the status of most respected Polymer Compounder in India. During these 3 decades, the Company has moved from Producer of commodity Compounds like PVC Compounds to high performance compounds like Medium Voltage Insulation and Semi Conducting grades. Under the dynamic and able leadership of its promoters, the Company moved from annual capacity of 3000 tons to a level of 150000 tons plus. This could be achieved due to investment in Modern Equipments & World Class R&D set up under the supervision of highly competent and enabled personnels in every field be it Manufacturing,Marketing or R&D. Continuous improvements and focus on new product developments along with use of modern quality tools have ensured that Company keep pace with ever growing quality requirements of the customers as well as industry in general.As in the past, the Company never settled with past laurels and tried to improve performance with every passing month, quarter & year. Even today, it is moving ahead with same vigor to maintain the high growth rate. Company has already taken up major expansion plan to increase the capacity of existing products like PVC Compounds, XLPE,Semi Conducting and Filled Master Batches. It is working on launch of new products. The products in pipeline are cross Linkable varity of Halogen Free Flame Retardant, Strippable Semicon for cable industry, the engineering plastic products for automobile and appliance industries. They are also working on product areas meant for alternative source of energy like Solar Energy etc.However, the Company has not undertaken any operation from 2018-19 onwards.