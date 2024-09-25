AGM 25/09/2024 Please find attached the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM (IST). through Video conferencing. Please find attached Voting Results as required pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report on the businesses proposed at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing, wherein votes were casted through electronic means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)