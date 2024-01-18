To,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Boards Report of your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of your company for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Particulars Standalone 2023-2024 2022-2023 Gross Income 2577.82 4.41 Profit Before Interest and Depreciation 467.27 0.27 Finance Charges - 0.00 Gross Profit 467.27 0.27 Depreciation 0.42 0.00 Net Profit Before Tax 466.85 0.27 Provision for Tax 133.42 0.07 Net Profit After Tax 333.43 0.20 Balance Carried to Profit and Loss Account 333.43 0.20

DIVIDEND

However, with the view to conserve the resources of company the directors are not recommending any dividend.

AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of the company has decided to carry the current year profit to its reserves.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ IV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

During the year under review, there are no subsidiaries of the Company.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL, IF ANY

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, there is no change in the face value of the companys shares.

The Authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 6 crores divided into 60,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 100 crores divided into 10,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share.

The Company has issued 9,72,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each at par as may be determined in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for cash consideration.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the ends of financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report

ANNUAL RETURN

The copy of an Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as per section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of the company. And the link of the website is www.kkrraftondevelopersltd.com

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held Eight (8) board meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 which is summarized below. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

S No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1. 25/05/2023 3 3 2. 10/08/2023 3 3 3. 17/08/2023 3 3 4. 25/08/2023 4 4 5. 06/11/2023 4 4 6. 04/12/2023 4 4 7. 18/01/2024 8 8 8. 13/02/2024 8 8

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD:

The Auditors Report doesnt contain any information in relation to fraud.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS and REPORT thereon

The Auditors, M/s. GAURANG VORA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the company resigned from the company w.e.f 04.12.2023 due to some unavoidable Circumstances.

Due to Casual Vacancy of Statutory Auditor of the Company, Company held Board Meeting on 18.01.2024 to appoint M/s. K.M. Chouhan & Associates as statutory Auditor of the company for 5 years, Subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting in the Place of M/s. GAURANG VORA & Associates,

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification/ explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation.

Further the Auditors Report for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has given Loans and advances and also made an investment during the year. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

(A) Conservation of energy and Technology absorption

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review.

(B) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the Companys existence is very minimal.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORSHIP:

Following changes took place in the constitution of Board during the year

Sr. No Name Designation Date o fappointme nt Date of cessation Mode of Cessation 1. RAKESH RAJKUMAR DUTTA Independent Director 04/12/2023 2. VINOD KUMAR MISHRA Independent Director 04/12/2023 3. ASHOK KUMAR SEWDA Additional Director 04/12/2023 4. DINESH KUMAR BIHARILAL SHARMA Whole-time Director 04/12/2023 5. NIRALI PRABHATBHAI KARETHA Non Executive Director 04/12/2023 6. MANISHBHAI VASANTKUMAR NIRMAL Managing Director 17/08/2023 7. TUSHAR SHASHIKANT SHAH Director 04/12/2023

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The company does not fall into the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 so there is no requirement to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees was in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Section 197(12) and Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The company does not fall into the criteria for corporate governance. Hence the report on Corporate Governance is not applicable to company.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that all the Independent directors duly appointed by the Company have given the declaration and they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As per the section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three Non-executive Directors. The table sets out the composition of the Committee:

Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director Mr. Rakesh Dutta Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra Member Non-Executive Independent Director Mrs. Nirali P Karetha Member Non-Executive Director

Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as under:

1. To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance.

2. To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

3. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall, while formulating the policy ensure that:

a. the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

b. relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

c. remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals:

4. Regularly review the Human Resource function of the Company

5. Discharge such other function(s) or exercise such power(s) as may be delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time.

6. Make reports to the Board as appropriate.

7. Review and reassess the adequacy of this charter periodically and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval from time to time.

8. Any other work and policy, related and incidental to the objectives of the committee as per provisions of the Act and rules made there under.

REMUNERATION POLICY Remuneration to Executive Directors:

The remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company.

Remuneration to Non-Executive Directors:

The Non-Executive Directors are not paid remuneration by way of Sitting Fees and Commission. The Non-Executive Directors are not paid sitting fees for each meeting of the Board and Committee of Directors attended by them.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

According to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the companys Audit Committee comprised of three directors. The board has accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee. The table sets out the composition of the Committee:

Name of the Director Position held in theCommittee Category of the Director Mr. Rakesh Dutta Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra Member Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Ashok Kumar Sewda Member Managing Director

INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, EXPERIENCE AND PROFICIENCY

Your Board consists of eminent personalities with considerable professional expertise and credentials in finance, law, accountancy and other related skills and fields. Their wide experience and professional credentials help the Company for strategy formulation and its implementation, thereby enabling its growth objectives.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder; the company had appointed H. Togadiya & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The secretarial Report has been annexed as ‘Annexure - A to the Directors Report.

COST AUDIT

Cost Audit is not applicable to the company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

As per Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the company has established Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and made provisions for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. Company has formulated the present policy for establishing the vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders, Directors and employees, to freely communicate and address to the Company their genuine concerns in relation to any illegal or unethical practice being carried out in the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSEL) ACT, 2012:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (Permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your company has established adequate internal financial control systems to ensure reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The management discussion and analysis report as required has been attached and forms part of this report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the Executives, staff and Workers of the Company.