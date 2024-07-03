iifl-logo-icon 1
KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Share Price

1,236.45
(-5.00%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1,236.45
  • Day's High1,236.45
  • 52 Wk High1,702.95
  • Prev. Close1,301.5
  • Day's Low1,236.45
  • 52 Wk Low 57.88
  • Turnover (lac)145.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.48
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,520.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

1,236.45

Prev. Close

1,301.5

Turnover(Lac.)

145.55

Day's High

1,236.45

Day's Low

1,236.45

52 Week's High

1,702.95

52 Week's Low

57.88

Book Value

18.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,520.24

P/E

0

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharat Global Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Global Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.76

0.56

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Net Worth

101.04

0.51

0.51

0.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0.08

0.13

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-61.77

-38.2

-78.57

77.87

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.54

As % of sales

0

0

16.36

83.94

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.29

0.23

0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.77

-38.2

-78.57

77.87

Op profit growth

-17.85

-22.92

42.14

60.05

EBIT growth

-17.85

-22.92

42.14

60.05

Net profit growth

-17.85

-17.45

42.14

66.46

No Record Found

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Nirali P Karetha

Independent Director

Vinod Mishra

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Sewda

Whole Time Director

Dinesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Rakesh Dutta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd

Summary

Kkrrafton Developers Limited (formerly known as Sequel E- Routers Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name from Sequel E-Routers Ltd to Kkrrafton Developers Ltd with effect from 09 March 2017. At present, the company is mainly involved into the business of infrastructure activities.Apart from this, the Company specialize in sourcing, importing, and exporting products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond. Their extensive network of partners and suppliers enables to deliver high-quality goods while ensuring competitive pricing and timely delivery.During FY 2016-17, the Company changed its object as purchase of land, plot (immovable properties), sale and resale of properties, construction and developments of building, roads, complex etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Global Developers Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Global Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1236.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹12520.24 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is 0 and 66.89 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Global Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹57.88 and ₹1702.95 as of 20 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

Bharat Global Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.69%, 3 Years at 345.33%, 1 Year at 2449.91%, 6 Month at 583.50%, 3 Month at 127.69% and 1 Month at -7.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Global Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

