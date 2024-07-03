Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹1,236.45
Prev. Close₹1,301.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹145.55
Day's High₹1,236.45
Day's Low₹1,236.45
52 Week's High₹1,702.95
52 Week's Low₹57.88
Book Value₹18.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,520.24
P/E0
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.76
0.56
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Net Worth
101.04
0.51
0.51
0.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0.08
0.13
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-61.77
-38.2
-78.57
77.87
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.54
As % of sales
0
0
16.36
83.94
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.29
0.23
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.77
-38.2
-78.57
77.87
Op profit growth
-17.85
-22.92
42.14
60.05
EBIT growth
-17.85
-22.92
42.14
60.05
Net profit growth
-17.85
-17.45
42.14
66.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Nirali P Karetha
Independent Director
Vinod Mishra
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Sewda
Whole Time Director
Dinesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Rakesh Dutta
Summary
Kkrrafton Developers Limited (formerly known as Sequel E- Routers Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name from Sequel E-Routers Ltd to Kkrrafton Developers Ltd with effect from 09 March 2017. At present, the company is mainly involved into the business of infrastructure activities.Apart from this, the Company specialize in sourcing, importing, and exporting products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond. Their extensive network of partners and suppliers enables to deliver high-quality goods while ensuring competitive pricing and timely delivery.During FY 2016-17, the Company changed its object as purchase of land, plot (immovable properties), sale and resale of properties, construction and developments of building, roads, complex etc.
The Bharat Global Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1236.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹12520.24 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is 0 and 66.89 as of 20 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Global Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Global Developers Ltd is ₹57.88 and ₹1702.95 as of 20 Dec ‘24
Bharat Global Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.69%, 3 Years at 345.33%, 1 Year at 2449.91%, 6 Month at 583.50%, 3 Month at 127.69% and 1 Month at -7.34%.
