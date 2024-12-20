KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.29
0.23
0.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.04
0.29
0.23
0.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.04
0.29
0.23
0.39
Equity raised
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
-0.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.07
8.12
8.89
9.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.99
8.28
8.97
9.55
