KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

1,236.45
(-5.00%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.76

0.56

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Net Worth

101.04

0.51

0.51

0.5

Minority Interest

Debt

3.71

4.03

4.03

4.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

104.75

4.54

4.54

4.53

Fixed Assets

0.03

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.19

4.19

4.19

4.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

100.11

0.38

0.34

0.35

Inventories

135.2

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

24.7

0.07

0.07

0.07

Debtor Days

779.77

Other Current Assets

0.94

0.84

0.81

0.81

Sundry Creditors

-58.91

-0.53

-0.53

-0.53

Creditor Days

5,904.02

Other Current Liabilities

-1.82

0

-0.01

0

Cash

0.43

-0.02

0.01

0

Total Assets

104.76

4.55

4.54

4.54

