KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.76
0.56
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Net Worth
101.04
0.51
0.51
0.5
Minority Interest
Debt
3.71
4.03
4.03
4.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
104.75
4.54
4.54
4.53
Fixed Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.19
4.19
4.19
4.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
100.11
0.38
0.34
0.35
Inventories
135.2
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
24.7
0.07
0.07
0.07
Debtor Days
779.77
Other Current Assets
0.94
0.84
0.81
0.81
Sundry Creditors
-58.91
-0.53
-0.53
-0.53
Creditor Days
5,904.02
Other Current Liabilities
-1.82
0
-0.01
0
Cash
0.43
-0.02
0.01
0
Total Assets
104.76
4.55
4.54
4.54
