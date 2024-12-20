Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0.08
0.13
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-61.77
-38.2
-78.57
77.87
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.54
As % of sales
0
0
16.36
83.94
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
43.94
37.8
12.18
5.25
Other costs
0
-0.04
-0.08
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.62
49.43
61.21
9.26
Operating profit
0
0.01
0.01
0
OPM
27.42
12.76
10.23
1.54
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26
-25.99
-30.9
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-17.85
-17.45
42.14
66.46
NPM
20.29
9.44
7.07
1.06
