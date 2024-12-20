iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,236.45
(-5.00%)
Dec 20, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0.08

0.13

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-61.77

-38.2

-78.57

77.87

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.54

As % of sales

0

0

16.36

83.94

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

43.94

37.8

12.18

5.25

Other costs

0

-0.04

-0.08

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.62

49.43

61.21

9.26

Operating profit

0

0.01

0.01

0

OPM

27.42

12.76

10.23

1.54

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-26

-25.99

-30.9

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-17.85

-17.45

42.14

66.46

NPM

20.29

9.44

7.07

1.06

KKRRAFTON Develo : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.