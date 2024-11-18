Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

The Company has fixed Thursday, December 26 2024 as Record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company eligible for issue of Bonus shares and Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company.

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for issue of bonus shares. 2. Sub-division/ Split of Equity Shares 3. Proposal of interim dividend 4. Convening of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair. With Reference to our earlier submission regarding intimation of Board meeting to be held on 18.11.2024, we hereby clarify that there was a typographical error in the time of Board meeting and Point no. 01 of the said intimation related tot he ratio of Bonus Issue. The revised Intimation is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Global Developers Ltd (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers Limited) held today i.e. Monday, 18th Day of November 2024 commenced at 10:00 AM and ended at 10:30 AM at the Registered office of the Company. 1. Issue of Bonus Shares Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 08: 10 i.e. 8 (Eight) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Share of Re. 10/- each fully paid up held as on the Record Date to enhance share liquidity, increase affordability, and broaden shareholder participation. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares subject to approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO /CFD /PoD2/CIR/P /2023 /120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A 2. Sub-Division of Equity shares Recommended sub-division of equity shares to face value of Rs. 1.00 per equity share from the existing face value of Rs. 10.00 per equity shares. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO /CFD /PoD2/CIR/P /2023 /120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith as Annexure - B. 3. Fund Utilization and Future Dividend Consideration The funds raised and allocated will be utilized to support the Companys ongoing and future projects, particularly in high-potential sectors such as AgriTech, Defense, and Green Energy. The Board will actively consider the declaration of a dividend in upcoming quarters, subject to financial performance and operational requirements. 4.. Convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM): The Notice for convening the EGM of the Members of the Company to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM) for seeking their approval. These decisions are aligned with the Companys strategic growth objectives and reaffirm our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Bharat Global Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) kindly find enclosed herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which is approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Appointment of Mr. Keyurkumar Pravinbhai Patel as Additional Independent Director.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting was held today at the registered Office of the Company. Outcome of the meeting is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Resignation of Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra from the post of Independent Director of the company w.e.f. closing of business hours on 15.10.2024.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th October 2024, has approved the shifting of Registered Office from A 707, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road Ahmedabad-380009 to G block , Uniza Corporate Office, Premchand Nagar Rd, opposite Krishna Complex, Satellite, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015, with effect from 01st November 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The meeting started at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:45 PM. Board has recommend to appoint M/s. K.M. CHAUHAN & Associates, Chartered Accountants for a further period of 5 years.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which is approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th August, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on 04thDay of July 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Intimation attached herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the following matters: 1. Offer, issue and allot 35,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 210/- (including premium of Rs. 200/-) per share on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for cash consideration subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting proposed to be held in this regard. 2. Considered holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 01st Day of August 2024, at Registered office of the Company. 3. Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General to be held Thursday, 01st Day of August 2024. 4. Approved the appointment of CS Himanshu Togadiya (CP No. 18233 M. No. 11822) Practicing Company Secretary to act as the Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 01, 2024 in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Increase of Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 100 crores divided into 10,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share.to Rs. 200 crores divided into 20,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Increase in borrowing limits upto Rs. 100 Crores. 3. Name change of Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the following matters: 1. Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, the Authorised share capital of the company is hereby increased from Rs. 100 crores divided into 10,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 200 crores divided into 20,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- per share. 2. To Authorise Board to increase the Borrowing limits upto Rs. 100 Crores. 3. Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, the name of the Company be and is hereby changed from M/s. KKRRAFTON DEVELOPERS LIMITED to M/s. BHARAT GLOBAL DEVELOPERS LIMITED or such other name as may be allowed by the Registrar of Companies. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results as on 31.03.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:30 PM and concluded at 03:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st day of March 2024. Read less.. With respect to the above subject we hereby attached Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 4:00 PM and concluded at 5:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To appoint Ms. Dhruvi Kothari as a company Secretary / Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01.05.2024 as per regulation 6 (1) of SEBI (LODR). Read less..

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:00 PM. The outcome of the said meeting attached herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

KKRRAFTON Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results as on 31.12.2023. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Financial Results as on 31.12.2023 attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Revised Outcome for financial results as on 31.12.2023 as required under regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015 attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024