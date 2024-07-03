KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd Summary

Kkrrafton Developers Limited (formerly known as Sequel E- Routers Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company changed the name from Sequel E-Routers Ltd to Kkrrafton Developers Ltd with effect from 09 March 2017. At present, the company is mainly involved into the business of infrastructure activities.Apart from this, the Company specialize in sourcing, importing, and exporting products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond. Their extensive network of partners and suppliers enables to deliver high-quality goods while ensuring competitive pricing and timely delivery.During FY 2016-17, the Company changed its object as purchase of land, plot (immovable properties), sale and resale of properties, construction and developments of building, roads, complex etc.