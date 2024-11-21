|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Nov 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Global Developers Ltd (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers Limited) held today i.e. Monday, 18th Day of November 2024 commenced at 10:00 AM and ended at 10:30 AM at the Registered office of the Company. 1. Issue of Bonus Shares Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 08: 10 i.e. 8 (Eight) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Share of Re. 10/- each fully paid up held as on the Record Date to enhance share liquidity, increase affordability, and broaden shareholder participation. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares subject to approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO /CFD /PoD2/CIR/P /2023 /120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A 2. Sub-Division of Equity shares Recommended sub-division of equity shares to face value of Rs. 1.00 per equity share from the existing face value of Rs. 10.00 per equity shares. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO /CFD /PoD2/CIR/P /2023 /120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P /CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith as Annexure - B. 3. Fund Utilization and Future Dividend Consideration The funds raised and allocated will be utilized to support the Companys ongoing and future projects, particularly in high-potential sectors such as AgriTech, Defense, and Green Energy. The Board will actively consider the declaration of a dividend in upcoming quarters, subject to financial performance and operational requirements. 4.. Convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM): The Notice for convening the EGM of the Members of the Company to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM) for seeking their approval. These decisions are aligned with the Companys strategic growth objectives and reaffirm our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to inform you that Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Bharat Global Developers ltd(Formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers ltd), will be held on 12th December, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.11.2024) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:15 P.M. Outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024) Enclosed herewith E-voting Results alongwith Scrutinzers report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)
|EGM
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Bharat Global Developers ltd (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers ltd), will be held on 29th November, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. EGM 29/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024) Extra-ordinary General meeting of the company commenced at 02:00 P.M. and 03:00 P.M. Outcome of the Meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results and Scrutinizers report of the business transacted at EGM of the Company held on 29th November, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
|EGM
|4 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the following matters: 1. Offer, issue and allot 35,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 210/- (including premium of Rs. 200/-) per share on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for cash consideration subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting proposed to be held in this regard. 2. Considered holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 01st Day of August 2024, at Registered office of the Company. 3. Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General to be held Thursday, 01st Day of August 2024. 4. Approved the appointment of CS Himanshu Togadiya (CP No. 18233 M. No. 11822) Practicing Company Secretary to act as the Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 01, 2024 in a fair and transparent manner. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform that Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Kkrrafton Developers Limited, will be held on Thursday, August 01, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Scrutinizer report of the Company is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Clarification on Delayed Submission of Proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 01st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kkrrafton Developers Limited held today i.e. Thursday, January 18, 2024 commenced at 05:30 PM and concluded at 09:30 PM at the Registered office of the Company situated at A /707 Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380009. Outcome attached herewith. Find herewith attached Outcome of Extra ordinary General Meeting of Kkrrafton Developers limited. Meeting was start at 4 PM and conluded at 4:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) Revised outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting start at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM with clarification for delayed submission. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
