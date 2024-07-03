KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Summary

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Advanced Medical Care Private Limited on December 31, 1982 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 15, 1988. The name of the Company was changed to Seahorse Hospitals Limited on March 21, 1995 and to its current name KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited with effect from October 24, 2008. The Company is a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals based at Tiruchirappalli. The Company is a super speciality hospital based in Trichy, belonging to the Kauvery Hospitals Group. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of rendering medical and healthcare services. It provide quality healthcare to patients in key specialty areas such as Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular & thoracic surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecology, Neonatology and Nephrology (including renal transplants). In July 1992, they came out with the public issue. In April 2008, Sri Kavery Medical Care (Trichy) Ltd tool over the Company by way of acquisition of shareholding of the Seahorse Group and subsequent Open Offer. Thus, the Company became a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals. The KMC group companies are engaged in the business of health care services, medical laboratory services, treatment of cardiac diseases, Investigations, healthcare institutions, imparting related training and education.During the year 2011-12, the Hospital inaugurated State of the art NICU & Pediatric facility; added sophisticated Leica Microscope and 3D Scan, Sleep Lab, added additional lift facility for patients, facelift of the 2nd Floor, 3rd Floor and reception & lobby area, renovated and expanded the Triage facility, started construction of exclusive patient rooms.During the year 2013-14, Neurosurgery, Advanced Gastroenterology Procedures, Bariatric Surgery for Obesity and Joint Replacement and Arthoscopy Surgical Procedures were launched. The Hospital inaugurated 24 hours treatment of Hand injury and micro surgery unit and Geriatrics Department.