iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Share Price

78.86
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78
  • Day's High79.7
  • 52 Wk High104.95
  • Prev. Close77.4
  • Day's Low76
  • 52 Wk Low 69
  • Turnover (lac)68.91
  • P/E48.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.37
  • EPS1.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,286.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

78

Prev. Close

77.4

Turnover(Lac.)

68.91

Day's High

79.7

Day's Low

76

52 Week's High

104.95

52 Week's Low

69

Book Value

9.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,286.21

P/E

48.68

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.27

97.19

70.49

47.02

Net Worth

143.58

113.5

86.8

63.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.63

96.18

70.66

54.82

yoy growth (%)

6.71

36.1

28.88

28.8

Raw materials

-16.32

-13.79

-10.43

-8.81

As % of sales

15.9

14.34

14.76

16.08

Employee costs

-21.51

-21.58

-15.72

-11.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.04

16.69

9.8

7.98

Depreciation

-6.16

-4.94

-3.86

-3.19

Tax paid

-5.26

-4.95

-3.14

-2.63

Working capital

7.57

6.98

3.63

-0.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.71

36.1

28.88

28.8

Op profit growth

10.19

49.22

14.84

55.61

EBIT growth

8.2

65.8

14.73

65.85

Net profit growth

8.82

76.53

24.23

66.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

S Chandrakumar

Managing Director

Selvaraj Manivannan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Jeyanthei

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

T Senthil Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sushma K

Non Executive Director

S Vijayabaskaran

Independent Director

Mohan Srinivasan

Independent Director

SUNIL SATYAPAL GULATI

Independent Director

Ravichandran Purushothaman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

Summary

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Advanced Medical Care Private Limited on December 31, 1982 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 15, 1988. The name of the Company was changed to Seahorse Hospitals Limited on March 21, 1995 and to its current name KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited with effect from October 24, 2008. The Company is a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals based at Tiruchirappalli. The Company is a super speciality hospital based in Trichy, belonging to the Kauvery Hospitals Group. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of rendering medical and healthcare services. It provide quality healthcare to patients in key specialty areas such as Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular & thoracic surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecology, Neonatology and Nephrology (including renal transplants). In July 1992, they came out with the public issue. In April 2008, Sri Kavery Medical Care (Trichy) Ltd tool over the Company by way of acquisition of shareholding of the Seahorse Group and subsequent Open Offer. Thus, the Company became a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals. The KMC group companies are engaged in the business of health care services, medical laboratory services, treatment of cardiac diseases, Investigations, healthcare institutions, imparting related training and education.During the year 2011-12, the Hospital inaugurated State of the art NICU & Pediatric facility; added sophistic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd share price today?

The KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is ₹1286.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is 48.68 and 8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is ₹69 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd?

KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.85%, 3 Years at 0.09%, 1 Year at -7.63%, 6 Month at -7.89%, 3 Month at -6.14% and 1 Month at -1.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.