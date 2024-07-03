Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹77.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹68.91
Day's High₹79.7
Day's Low₹76
52 Week's High₹104.95
52 Week's Low₹69
Book Value₹9.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,286.21
P/E48.68
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.27
97.19
70.49
47.02
Net Worth
143.58
113.5
86.8
63.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.63
96.18
70.66
54.82
yoy growth (%)
6.71
36.1
28.88
28.8
Raw materials
-16.32
-13.79
-10.43
-8.81
As % of sales
15.9
14.34
14.76
16.08
Employee costs
-21.51
-21.58
-15.72
-11.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.04
16.69
9.8
7.98
Depreciation
-6.16
-4.94
-3.86
-3.19
Tax paid
-5.26
-4.95
-3.14
-2.63
Working capital
7.57
6.98
3.63
-0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.71
36.1
28.88
28.8
Op profit growth
10.19
49.22
14.84
55.61
EBIT growth
8.2
65.8
14.73
65.85
Net profit growth
8.82
76.53
24.23
66.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
S Chandrakumar
Managing Director
Selvaraj Manivannan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Jeyanthei
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
T Senthil Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sushma K
Non Executive Director
S Vijayabaskaran
Independent Director
Mohan Srinivasan
Independent Director
SUNIL SATYAPAL GULATI
Independent Director
Ravichandran Purushothaman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
Summary
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Advanced Medical Care Private Limited on December 31, 1982 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 15, 1988. The name of the Company was changed to Seahorse Hospitals Limited on March 21, 1995 and to its current name KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Limited with effect from October 24, 2008. The Company is a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals based at Tiruchirappalli. The Company is a super speciality hospital based in Trichy, belonging to the Kauvery Hospitals Group. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of rendering medical and healthcare services. It provide quality healthcare to patients in key specialty areas such as Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular & thoracic surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecology, Neonatology and Nephrology (including renal transplants). In July 1992, they came out with the public issue. In April 2008, Sri Kavery Medical Care (Trichy) Ltd tool over the Company by way of acquisition of shareholding of the Seahorse Group and subsequent Open Offer. Thus, the Company became a part of the KMC Group of Hospitals. The KMC group companies are engaged in the business of health care services, medical laboratory services, treatment of cardiac diseases, Investigations, healthcare institutions, imparting related training and education.During the year 2011-12, the Hospital inaugurated State of the art NICU & Pediatric facility; added sophistic
Read More
The KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is ₹1286.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is 48.68 and 8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd is ₹69 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KMC Speciality Hospitals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.85%, 3 Years at 0.09%, 1 Year at -7.63%, 6 Month at -7.89%, 3 Month at -6.14% and 1 Month at -1.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.