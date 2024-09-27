iifl-logo-icon 1
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd AGM

74.49
(0.38%)
Jan 15, 2025

AGM27 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the copies of newspaper advertisement published on September 02, 2024 Business Standard (English) and Malai Malar (Tamil) in compliance with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circulars intimating that the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10:30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing/other Audio-visual means. The above information will also be available on the website of the company Enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e September 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing mode to transact the businesses as mentioned in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated August 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) We enclose herewith the Voting results along with consolidated report of the Scrutinizer for the 41st AGM of the Company held on September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

