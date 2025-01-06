iifl-logo-icon 1
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

78.86
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

KMC Speciality FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.04

16.69

9.8

7.98

Depreciation

-6.16

-4.94

-3.86

-3.19

Tax paid

-5.26

-4.95

-3.14

-2.63

Working capital

7.57

6.98

3.63

-0.83

Other operating items

Operating

14.18

13.77

6.41

1.33

Capital expenditure

39.86

11.78

16.02

-16.63

Free cash flow

54.04

25.55

22.43

-15.29

Equity raised

68.59

36.7

15.17

-0.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.14

-5.91

8.19

-4.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

144.77

56.35

45.8

-19.85

