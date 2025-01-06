KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.04
16.69
9.8
7.98
Depreciation
-6.16
-4.94
-3.86
-3.19
Tax paid
-5.26
-4.95
-3.14
-2.63
Working capital
7.57
6.98
3.63
-0.83
Other operating items
Operating
14.18
13.77
6.41
1.33
Capital expenditure
39.86
11.78
16.02
-16.63
Free cash flow
54.04
25.55
22.43
-15.29
Equity raised
68.59
36.7
15.17
-0.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.14
-5.91
8.19
-4.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
144.77
56.35
45.8
-19.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.