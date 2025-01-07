iifl-logo-icon 1
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

79.36
(0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.63

96.18

70.66

54.82

yoy growth (%)

6.71

36.1

28.88

28.8

Raw materials

-16.32

-13.79

-10.43

-8.81

As % of sales

15.9

14.34

14.76

16.08

Employee costs

-21.51

-21.58

-15.72

-11.67

As % of sales

20.95

22.44

22.25

21.28

Other costs

-41.56

-39.71

-30.37

-22.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.49

41.29

42.97

40.19

Operating profit

23.23

21.08

14.13

12.3

OPM

22.63

21.92

19.99

22.44

Depreciation

-6.16

-4.94

-3.86

-3.19

Interest expense

-0.95

-0.86

-0.78

-1.24

Other income

1.92

1.41

0.32

0.11

Profit before tax

18.04

16.69

9.8

7.98

Taxes

-5.26

-4.95

-3.14

-2.63

Tax rate

-29.17

-29.66

-32.13

-32.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.77

11.74

6.65

5.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.77

11.74

6.65

5.35

yoy growth (%)

8.82

76.53

24.23

66.6

NPM

12.45

12.2

9.41

9.76

