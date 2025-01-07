Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.63
96.18
70.66
54.82
yoy growth (%)
6.71
36.1
28.88
28.8
Raw materials
-16.32
-13.79
-10.43
-8.81
As % of sales
15.9
14.34
14.76
16.08
Employee costs
-21.51
-21.58
-15.72
-11.67
As % of sales
20.95
22.44
22.25
21.28
Other costs
-41.56
-39.71
-30.37
-22.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.49
41.29
42.97
40.19
Operating profit
23.23
21.08
14.13
12.3
OPM
22.63
21.92
19.99
22.44
Depreciation
-6.16
-4.94
-3.86
-3.19
Interest expense
-0.95
-0.86
-0.78
-1.24
Other income
1.92
1.41
0.32
0.11
Profit before tax
18.04
16.69
9.8
7.98
Taxes
-5.26
-4.95
-3.14
-2.63
Tax rate
-29.17
-29.66
-32.13
-32.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.77
11.74
6.65
5.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.77
11.74
6.65
5.35
yoy growth (%)
8.82
76.53
24.23
66.6
NPM
12.45
12.2
9.41
9.76
