KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
127.27
97.19
70.49
47.02
Net Worth
143.58
113.5
86.8
63.33
Minority Interest
Debt
81.82
49.94
28.78
29.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
0
0.06
0.58
Total Liabilities
226.04
163.44
115.64
92.95
Fixed Assets
206.31
118.31
81.06
75.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.67
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.96
5.66
1.43
-0.41
Inventories
2.05
2.27
1.87
1.75
Inventory Days
6.22
Sundry Debtors
4.38
4.37
3.54
2.55
Debtor Days
9.06
Other Current Assets
28.29
17.23
9.13
7.33
Sundry Creditors
-7.56
-6.41
-5.41
-5.21
Creditor Days
18.52
Other Current Liabilities
-30.12
-11.8
-7.7
-6.83
Cash
22.68
38.79
33.16
17.7
Total Assets
226.03
163.43
115.65
92.94
