iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

75.45
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

127.27

97.19

70.49

47.02

Net Worth

143.58

113.5

86.8

63.33

Minority Interest

Debt

81.82

49.94

28.78

29.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.64

0

0.06

0.58

Total Liabilities

226.04

163.44

115.64

92.95

Fixed Assets

206.31

118.31

81.06

75.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.67

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.96

5.66

1.43

-0.41

Inventories

2.05

2.27

1.87

1.75

Inventory Days

6.22

Sundry Debtors

4.38

4.37

3.54

2.55

Debtor Days

9.06

Other Current Assets

28.29

17.23

9.13

7.33

Sundry Creditors

-7.56

-6.41

-5.41

-5.21

Creditor Days

18.52

Other Current Liabilities

-30.12

-11.8

-7.7

-6.83

Cash

22.68

38.79

33.16

17.7

Total Assets

226.03

163.43

115.65

92.94

KMC Speciality : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.